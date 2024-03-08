Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender (ATLA) live-action adaptation has been out for a couple of weeks now. It may not be a perfect adaptation, but it’s done its job well enough to earn two more seasons, allowing it to round out the trilogy of stories told in the Nickelodeon cartoon. Let’s dive into what we know about Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

Avatar: The Last Airbender renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

In the world of television, sequel seasons are never guaranteed, but Netflix clearly has faith in its ATLA adaptation after it earned over 21 million views in its first week back in February.

The news was broken to the world via a sweet interaction with the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast on Zoom, who were told by their cast mate Daniel Dae Kim that the show had been renewed for two more seasons.

Yip Yip!

When will Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 be released?

Netflix has only just handed down the news that Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender is a go, which unfortunately means we’ll probably be waiting a while to see it.

It’s unclear what stage of writing or production the new seasons are in right now, so expect a late 2025 or early 2026 release date for the next season of Netflix’s ATLA. The silver lining here is that with Seasons 2 and 3 both greenlit, there’s potential for Netflix to shoot the episodes back-to-back, meaning the gap between the latter two seasons will hopefully be shorter.

What story will be covered in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2?

Image: Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender has a pretty clear roadmap ahead if it continues to adapt the stories set up in the original animated series.

Season 1 of the Netflix show pretty clearly covered the events of Book One: Water, leaving things with Aang and his friends saving the Northern Water Tribe, and Azula conquering the Earth Kingdom, Omashu.

If we’re following the trajectory of the Nickelodeon show, that would mean that Season 2 will cover Book Two: Earth and Season 3 can tackle the final chapter, Book Three: Fire.

Which cast members will return?

Image: Netflix

Netflix’s up-and-coming cast really proved themselves as worthy successors in Season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it’s likely we’ll be seeing more of all of them in the upcoming seasons. Expected to return is:

Gordon Cormier – Aang

Dallas James Liu – Zuko

Kaiwentiio – Katara

Ian Ousley – Sokka

Elizabeth Yu – Azula

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee – Iroh

Daniel Dae Kim – Fire Lord Ozai

Momona Tamada – Ty Lee

Thalia Tran – Mai

Utkarsh Ambudkar – King Bumi

Oh, and Appa and Momo, of course.

Season 2 will no doubt also introduce plenty of new characters for which Netflix will need to find cast members, such as Aang’s blind earthbending teacher Toph.

Where can I watch Avatar: The Last Airbender?

If you’re ready to immerse yourself into all things Avatar: The Last Airbender (if you haven’t already), we’ve compiled a little guide on where you can watch everything.

Both the original animated series and the 2024 live-action reimagining are streaming on Netflix.

If you’d like to revisit M. Night Shyamalan’s 2010 movie adaptation, you’ll find it on Netflix and Stan.

You can also find the animated sequel series, The Legend of Korra, on Paramount+.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix