You Should Continue Your Avatar Binge With The Legend of Korra

Avatar: The Last Airbender has seen a resurgence in popularity lately thanks to the new live-action Netflix adaptation. If you’re in the Avatar State right now and find yourself craving all things water, earth, fire and air, the A:TLA follow-up series, The Legend of Korra, is well worth your time.

Where to watch The Legend of Korra in Australia

The Legend of Korra – Best Shows on Paramount+ (Image: Nickelodeon)

While both the original animated series and the new live-action rendition of Avatar: The Last Airbender are available on Netflix, the same can’t be said for The Legend of Korra.

Instead, you can watch all four seasons of The Legend of Korra on Paramount+ in Australia. ABC iView is also home to just season 2 of The Legend of Korra – which is free to stream.

What is The Legend of Korra about?

The Legend of Korra is set in the same fictional world as Avatar: The Last Airbender, but takes place 70 years after the events of the original series.

Avatar Aang has passed away and a young waterbender named Korra has been chosen as his successor. When we pick up with Korra she is 17 years old and has mastered all the elements, except air. She moves to Republic City, a haven for immigrants from all different nations, to study airbending under Tenzin, Aang’s son, and finds herself confronted by the politics of a rapidly modernising world.

Just like its predecessor, The Legend of Korra became one of the most popular animated programs of its time.

The Legend of Korra: Cast and Characters

Nickelodeon

While it is set decades after the original series, The Legend of Korra offers a chance to see what happened to the characters from A:TLA, while introducing a number of new faces as well. Here are some of the major characters.

Korra

Korra is Aang’s rebellious and headstrong Avatar successor. While she’s proficient at mastering the elements she still has quite a journey to go to master the spiritual callings of the Avatar. Korra is voiced by Janet Varney.

Asami

Asami is a non-bender who comes from a wealthy family in Republic City. While she has no bending powers, Asami is still an expert fighter and is proficient with mechanics and tech. She is voiced by Seychelle Gabriel.

Mako and Bolin

Mako (David Faustino) and Bolin (P.J. Byrne) are orphaned brothers who grew up on the streets of Republic City. Mako is the cynical and serious half, with the ability to firebend, while Bolin has earthbending powers and is more easy-going and provides the comic relief.

Tenzin

Tenzin (voiced by J.K. Simmons) is the youngest of Avatar Aang and Katara’s children and the only one who can airbend. He is the only airbending master left and works hard to uphold the traditions of the Air nomads.

Lin

Another famous family line, Lin Beifong is the daughter of Aang’s earthbending comrade Toph. She has the ability to metalbend and is the Chief of Police in Republic City. Mindy Sterling voices Lin.

Will there be a live-action The Legend of Korra?

Image: Netflix

While Avatar: The Last Airbender has seen two live-action adaptations now (for better or worse), the same plans have not been made for The Legend of Korra, at least not yet.

Some of the Legend of Korra actors have gone on to pick up other roles in the Netflix adaptation, such as Daniel Dae Kim (who voiced Asami’s father Hiroshi Sato) playing Fire Lord Ozai.

Given the ratings success of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, it seems likely that the streamer may want to look at adapting a Korra-centric series as well, but if so that would still be many years away.

However, the story of Korra may not be over. Nickelodeon and Paramount announced back in 2022 that they were developing three new animated movies set in the Avatar universe, with original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino on board. Plot details on the new movies have not been announced but it’s possible one could develop into a Korra sequel or story about her successor.

Lead Image Credit: Nickelodeon