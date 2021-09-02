Level Up Your Life

RIP Duck Cake, We Have a New Book to Make Epic Party Cakes Easier

Melissa Matheson

Melissa Matheson

Published 35 mins ago: September 2, 2021 at 12:50 pm -
Filed to:birthday cake
cooking
RIP Duck Cake, We Have a New Book to Make Epic Party Cakes Easier
Image: Supplied

Pretty much every Aussie kid over the past 40 years has grown up with the iconic Women’s Weekly Children’s Birthday Cake Book. But if you’ve ever had to make one of those cakes — like me — you’ll know some of them are damn hard. But now we have a major save in the Allen’s Party Cake Book.

To celebrate their 130th birthday, Allen’s teamed up with The Australian Women’s Weekly to put a modern spin on the classic 1980’s birthday cake book. The new version includes 30 designs that take advantage of Allen’s lollies to make decorating easier.

And let me tell you, they are A LOT easier. That damn Duck Cake from the Women’s Weekly almost destroyed me. But the creators of Bluey — who featured said cake in an episode, hence so many kids becoming obsessed with it — will be pleased to know there is a Bluey cake in the Allen’s Party Cake Book which looks easy enough to make even after a few wines.

Each of the cake designs even include a hack section to make things even easier, from what to do with the cake off-cuts to how to use up the leftover lollies rather than just eating them as you build.

The lolly kings and queens sent me a box of ingredients to make the Lolltastic Cake, just to show how easy the Allen’s Party Cake Book was. To be fair, they did give me a head start with a few Coles white chocolate mud cakes and ready-to-spread icing. But all in all, it only took me about 20 minutes to assemble this piñata cake.

Allen's Party Cake Book
Tah-dah!

Yes, I did pop a sparkler on top even though I was dining alone because of lockdown. And yes, I did eat cake for dinner like a total adult.

You can only get the new Allen’s Party Cake Book at Coles, and only until stocks last, so be quick! The book is free with the purchase of any three Allen’s or Bakers Choice products in a single transaction at participating Coles supermarkets.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Melissa Matheson

Melissa Matheson

Head of Editorial for Business Insider Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Gizmodo Australia and Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.