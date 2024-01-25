Why Your Amazon Echo’s Light Is Green

Amazon sells a number of Echo speakers, ranging from the small and affordable Echo Pop, all the way up to the flagship, screen-equipped Echo Show 15. But every model of Echo device shares one trait: an LED light. This light changes colors from time to time, from blue (when Alexa is listening), to yellow (when you have a notification), to red (when the speaker is muted). Sometimes, the notification might turn green. It’s not anything to worry about, but it’s worth knowing what it means, and how to turn it off it you want to.

What does the Echo’s green ring look like?

When you see the green light appear on your Echo speaker, it’ll usually flash in a pulsating motion, while other times, the light spins.

If you have a standard Echo speaker like an Echo Dot, the green light will appear in the LED ring on your speaker. On an Echo speaker with a screen, like the Echo Show devices, the green light will appear directly on the display.

What does the Echo’s green ring mean?

A green light on your Echo means you have an incoming call on your device. The call could be coming from an actual phone, or one of your friends or family using the Drop In feature from their Echo device to call you. If you’re on an active call on your Echo device, the green light will turn into a spinning green light.

How to turn off your Echo’s green light

If you don’t care for the green light on your Echo device, there are a few ways you can turn it off—either temporarily or forever. When you see a flashing green light corresponding to an incoming call, you can say, “Alexa, answer call” and the call will start. Once the call is over, the green light should go away. Or if you’d rather ignore the call, just say, “Alexa, ignore call.” The light will then disappear.

If you’d rather not see the green light again, you have to turn off calls for that speaker. Open the Alexa app on your phone, then hit the Devices tab at the bottom. Next, choose the Echo speaker you want to disable the green light for. Hit the gear icon in the top right and scroll down to Communication. Then, hit the toggle next to Communication until it appears grey. If you want to disable communication and calls on other Echo speakers, tap Sync, and you can choose all the Echo speakers you want to disable the green light and calls for.

Image Credit: Smart Home Perfected/YouTube