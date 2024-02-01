Why Your Amazon Echo’s Light Is Red

Amazon has a few different types of Echo speakers from ones with a screen like the Echo Show 10 to smaller speakers such as the Echo Dot. One feature of Echo speakers that is usually shared is an LED light. Sometimes that light can show up as red and it’s not always clear what that means but this article will help clear that up.

What does the Echo’s red ring look like?

The red light on your Echo speaker will typically appear as a solid ring of light, unlike other colors that might flash. The light will appear in the LED light ring on the top of your Echo speaker on your Echo Show’s display.

What does the Echo’s red ring mean?

A red ring on your Echo speaker means that something is wrong and it can’t function properly. The most common reason is that your Echo’s microphone is probably muted. This means that Alexa won’t be able to hear your voice commands.

Another reason that your Echo might have a red ring is that it’s having trouble connecting to the internet. Check if your router is working and that your Echo device is properly connected to your wifi network.

How to turn off your Echo’s red light

The most likely reason that your Echo’s light is red is that the mic is on mute. To get rid of the red light and to unmute the mic, just press the mic mute button which appears as a circle with a line through it. The mic mute button usually appears on the top of the Echo speaker near the volume buttons.

If your Echo is still not working, then your next course of action would be to factory reset the device. You can do so in two ways, the first is to hold down the action button (the one with a solid dot on it) for about 25 seconds, your Echo will show an orange light and turn off and then on again.

The second way to factory reset your Echo is via the Alexa app. To do so, open the app, go to Devices and choose your Echo device. Tap the gear icon in the top right and then scroll down until you see who the speaker is registered to. Then hit Deregister and then your Echo speaker will automatically factory reset itself.