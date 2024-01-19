Why Your Amazon Echo’s Light is Yellow

Amazon’s Echo speakers are available in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and designs. One commonality on all Echo speakers, however, is an LED indicator light. Often, the light appears as a yellow ring, but it’s not clear what it means. The good news is, it’s not something bad.

What does the Echo’s yellow ring look like?

When the yellow ring appears on your Echo device, it will usually pulse for a few seconds, disappear, then reappear again. Occasionally, the yellow light has an audio cue, but that can be hard to miss.

For those with a traditional Echo speaker like an Echo Dot or standard Echo, the yellow light will appear in the LED ring around your speaker. On Echo Show devices, you’ll see the yellow light appear at the top of the screen.

What does the Echo’s yellow ring mean?

The yellow ring on your Echo device means that Alexa has something to tell you. It specifically means that you have an unread reminder, notification, or message.

If you set a reminder via Alexa earlier but forgot about it, the yellow ring is Alexa’s way of giving you a heads up: “Hey, you have a reminder. Please ask me about it.”

How to check Alexa notifications and reminders

To get rid of the reminder or message, just say, “Alexa, play my message” or “Alexa, check my notifications,” and Alexa will tell you your missed notifications. You can also check your missed notifications using the Alexa app. If the yellow ring still appears on your Echo speaker, you may need to delete any reminders you no longer need.

Sometimes, the yellow light is used as a notification for Amazon shipping notifications. If you prefer not to have your Echo send you a shipping notification, here’s how to turn it off: Go to the Alexa app, then hit More in the bottom right. Next, tap on Settings and scroll down to Notifications. Then, tap on Amazon Shopping: You should see options for Alexa to notify you about items in delivery, as well as return updates.

Lead Image Credit: Dave’s Tech Rescue/YouTube