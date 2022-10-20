Eetsway, Heartbreak High Is Coming Back for Season 2

The original Heartbreak High series ran for seven seasons and it seems like Netflix’s reboot is well on the way to matching that success. The streaming company recently renewed the Aussie show for its second season, which isn’t really surprising after it spent weeks in the top 10 on Netflix.

It’s early days but let’s see what we know about the second season of Netflix’s Heartbreak High.

What do we know about Season 2 of Heartbreak High?

The news that a second season of Heartbreak High was on the way was only confirmed by Netflix on October 20, so it’ll be a while before we have more details.

Really, all we do know is that filming will take place in Sydney (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands), once again.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Heartbreak High, it follows a new cast of teen characters as they navigate the highs and lows of life in high school.

Season one saw Amerie become an instant pariah at Hartley High after the secret map of sexual encounters, which she and her best friend Harper put together, was made public. The revelation also caused a friendship break-up between the two girls and caused Amerie to turn to new friends, like Quinni and Darren, as she tried to repair her reputation.

The end of season one saw Amerie and Harper resolve their fight, but Ca$h wasn’t in such a good place after the finale. We’ll no doubt see the ramifications of all that’s happened in season 2.

Which cast members are coming back?

Netflix’s announcement didn’t specify exactly which cast members would be returning, but this isn’t Game of Thrones, and with none of them being killed off or exiting in dramatic fashion, we can expect all your favourites to be back.

Just as a reminder Ayesha Madon (Amerie), James Majoos (Darren), Chloe Hayden (Quinni), Asher Yasbincek (Harper), Thomas Weatherall (Malakai), Josh Heuston (Dusty), Will McDonald (Ca$h), Gemma Chua-Tran (Sasha), Bryn Chapman-Parish (Spider), Sherry-Lee Watson (Missy), Brodie Townsend (Ant), Chika Ikogwe (Jojo) and Rachel House (Woodsy) all starred in the first season of Heartbreak High.

When can we watch Heartbreak High Season 2?

As mentioned, this news of Season 2 literally just dropped, so the release of the new episodes is still a while off. Optimistically, you can pencil in late 2023 or early 2024 sometime.

If you would like to watch the first season again in the meantime, you can find it on Netflix. And you can check out our chat with the cast members here.