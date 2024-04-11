Heartbreak High Season 2 Release: What Time Do New Episodes Come Out in Australia?

It’s time to get back to class, kids. Heartbreak High Season 2 is about to release on Aussie television screens, which means it’s time to dust off your notebooks and get prepared. If you’re keen to catch the upcoming season of the popular Aussie series, here’s everything you need to know.

Heartbreak High Season 2: What’s the story?

Picking up from where we left off in Season 1, the new year at Hartley High is looking like it’ll be as wild as the first. Here’s the synopsis of Heartbreak High Season 2, as shared by Netflix:

All our heroes are back for Term Two at the “lowest ranking school in the district.” But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher and a mystery assailant, throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High. Yep… It’s Term 2 bitches, and it’s more chaotic than ever.

If you’re in need of a refresher for Season 1, here’s what we wrote about it when Season 2 was first confirmed:

Season 1 saw Amerie become an instant pariah at Hartley High after the secret map of sexual encounters, which she and her best friend Harper put together, was made public. The revelation also caused a friendship break-up between the two girls and caused Amerie to turn to new friends, like Quinni and Darren, as she tried to repair her reputation.

The end of Season 1 saw Amerie and Harper resolve their fight, but Ca$h wasn’t in such a good place after the finale. We’ll no doubt see the ramifications of all that’s happened in Season 2.

Okay, get excited, people. New episodes of Heartbreak High land on Netflix Australia on April 11, 2024!

What time does Heartbreak High S2 come out?

If you’re wondering exactly what time Season 2 of Heartbreak High is set to arrive on Aussie televisions, Netflix has broken down the times by capital city.

Sydney: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Melbourne: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Brisbane: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Adelaide: 4:30 pm

4:30 pm Perth: 3:00 pm

3:00 pm Darwin: 4:30 pm

4:30 pm Canberra: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Hobart: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm New Zealand: 7:00 pm

Who is in the cast line up?

We have some fresh faces joining the school in 2024; those include Angus Sampson as the Head of P.E., Timothy Voss, Kartanya Maynard as celibacy-focused student Zoe Clarke, and Sam Rechner in the role of Rowan Callaghan – a cinema-loving country boy.

The above cast joins Heartbreak High Season 2 regulars Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend and Josh Heuston. Rachel House and Chika Ikogwe will also return as staff members Woodsy and Jojo.

Heartbreak High Season 2 trailers

Take a peek at what you can expect from Season 2 of Heartbreak High with the trailer below. Featuring horny students, a “classic love triangle” and a huge fire, the next season looks like it’s going to bring a whole lot of drama to our screens.

And if you want to revisit Season 1, you can take a peek at the trailer for that one here:

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix