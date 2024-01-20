The Ultimate Guide to Secretlab Office and Gaming Chair Accessories

If you so much as whisper, “I’m thinking of getting a gamer chair”, someone will ask you if you’ve tried a Secretlab chair. It doesn’t matter if you’re alone in a locked room, someone will hear you and immediately tell you about how their Secretlab chair gently cradles their arse or something. I recently got a Secretlab chair for the first time, and I get it now. I understand the hype. So, now that we all know that the Secretlab Titan Evo is THE gamer chair, what about the accessories? What do you need? So, here is your ultimate guide to Secretlab accessories for the Titan Evo.

Secretlab Arm Rests

I found the stock armrests on the Titan Evo to be a bit hard, slightly unforgiving. Like, they’re fine, but they’re basic. There are two other flavours of arm rest you can buy:

When I first saw them, I just assumed they had different levels of softness (and they do, I guess), but then I quickly discovered that they’re actually summer and winter armrests (or morning and afternoon, if you also live in Melbourne).

Image: Alice Clarke

The Secretlab PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Top has a plush, slightly velvety surface, and is the softest of all the available armrests. The memory foam is soft enough that you feel like your arm is on a cloud, but not so soft that you sink in uncomfortably. However, I did find it a bit warm on a 32-degree day.

Image: Alice Clarke

That’s where the Secretlab Technogel Premium Armrest Top comes into play. It has a cooling gel on top, so I found that even on really hot days my arm didn’t get sweaty and stayed comfortable (but, in the middle of a cold night, it did get a bit cold if I didn’t wear long sleeves). It’s not as plush and foamy as the memory foam top, but the cooling gel is soft enough that my arms were nice and comfy.

If you can’t have both (they are super expensive for what they are), then I think the choice should come down to whether you generally run hot or cold, or the climate you’re in, as well as whether you prefer a softer or firmer arm rest. But, both are absolutely great and a noticeable upgrade from the stock armrests.



Secretlab Back pillows

Image: Alice Clarke

The Secretlab Titan Evo has this neat 4-way adjustable lumbar support system with dials. The only problem is that I have not been able to get the lumbar support into the right position for my back, and it just feels a bit hard on my spine (I am a princess).

Secretlab sell two different types of back pillow: the Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro $99 (designed for the Titan Evo) and the Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow $79 (which appears to be based on the pillow made for the Omega, and comes in a variety of colours and licenced patterns).

I was sent the Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro, because it’s designed to work with my chair, and not the other one, so I can’t compare. But the Lumbar Pillow Pro is really good. It took me a little while to get used to it, and dial it in to how I like it, but it’s made a real difference to my back. It works with the lumbar support build into the chair, so you can still customise where you like the angles and support, but it makes it softer so it’s comfier. I wouldn’t say it’s essential, but it made a decent difference to my comfort.

Secretlab Skins

I love the idea of Skins. A fantastic concept. They’re little outfits for your chair. Flawless. Amazing.

There are a few reasons why I really like Skins:

The fabric is surprisingly soft. I expected it to be a bit scratchy like other fabric gamer chairs I’ve tried, but no. They’re particularly good if you’ve damaged your vinyl Secretlab chair (the vinyl has cracked or something), or if you’ve bought an older chair second hand. You can get a boring, base colour Secretlab for potentially better resale value later, and then get licensed Skins. For example, once it’s released, I want to buy the Superman Skin, because I’m a big Supergirl nerd, and I really want a the Peely chair, but I also want the option of being able to make the chair look more sophisticated for different events. Eventually there could be Christmas Skins. They’re machine washable, which is good, because I eat at my desk and am an untidy gremlin. Breathable fabric in Summer, back to the slightly warmer vinyl in winter. I just like being able to dress up inanimate objects in different outfits.

The Skin was really easy to put on and take off, it gave my chair a different look in a few minutes. Starting at $269, they are incredibly expensive for what they are. But, if they fit in your budget, they are absolutely great.

Image: Alice Clarke

Secretlab has two different models of foot rest: the Secretlab Premium Footrest (PlushCell™ Memory Foam) for $109, and the Secretlab Professional Footrest (CloudSwap™ Technology) for $269.

I haven’t tried the memory foam model, but it looks like a quite comfy cushion.

I do have the the Secretlab Professional Footrest (CloudSwap™ Technology) and I am fully in love. This is the best chair accessory I have ever had. The memory foam top is so soft, and a bit cooling, so it’s ideal in summer. I want to buy an extra one for my pregnant wife (I will give her this one while I wait for the new one to ship), because it has made such a huge difference to how comfortable I am sitting at my desk, and she really appreciates it for her aching feet.

It’s soft, but not too soft, and it’s easy adjustable by pressing the big button at the top and reangling it for how you need it in the moment.

The fact that you can soon also buy a heated top for it is just the icing on the cake, I will absolutely be buying that heated top when it’s released in March, because winter is cold and it’s just a good idea.

$269 is a lot to spend on a footrest, but the difference it’s made to my posture and comfort is worth it. Your mid-thirties are a time when your entire body hates you, anything that means you have less back pain at the end of the day is worth it for me. My one concern is that it might become gross once it’s had years of foot sweat soaked into it, so I’ll have to report back on that once it’s had some time to cure. However, I will say that just wiping it down at the end of a particularly sweaty day seems to be keeping it pretty fresh.

Of course, the Secretlab Titan Evo chair is good (an expensive) on its own. But it is also nice to know that there is a full suite of really good accessories available, should you need them.