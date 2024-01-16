5 Big W Kitchen Products That Will Re-Ignite Your Love for Cooking

We’ve given Kmart plenty of love lately, but it’s not Australia’s only affordable homewares store. Big W is very much in the same lane as Kmart, offering quality home products at a cheap price point – particularly in the kitchen department. If you’re looking to revamp your kitchen, we’ve gathered some of Big W’s best appliances and products that will make your cooking space feel fresh and organised.

The top kitchen products from Big W

Slow cooker:

Image: Big W

There are multiple options for all sorts of kitchen appliances at Big W, but this slow cooker caught our eye. For just $24 the Contempo Slow Cooker is made with a stainless steel housing, a capacity of 5.5L and is one of Canstar Blue’s top-rated slow cookers for 2019. Talk about value for money.

Check it out here.

Sink caddy:

Image: Big W

Believe me, everyone needs a sink caddy. They’re so useful for keeping your sink area organised, and ones like this Big W edition come with the added benefit of looking pretty stylish as well. The Vigar Rengo Monobloc is a 4-piece sink caddy that includes a 350ml soap dispenser, double-use sponge, spatula and dish brush – all of your sink’s essentials!

Pick it up for $24.95.

2-in-1 popcorn maker and chocolate fountain:

Image: Big W

You find all sorts of appliances you didn’t know you needed at homewares stores like Big W. Case in point, a popcorn maker and chocolate fountain in one appliance. This Prinetti 2-in-1 device allows you to make fresh popcorn and melt chocolate side-by-side in just minutes. A radical idea for under $50.

Check it out here.

Air fryer:

Image: Big W

Kmart’s Air Fryer has been held to viral acclaim, but Big W offers a number of comparable options. One of our favourites is this Healthy Choice 6L digital air fryer that also has a window so you can keep an eye on your food as it’s frying. It’s the small things that make a difference, you know?

Pick it up here for $79.

Pie maker:

Image: Big W

As Australians, we are legally obliged to love a pie, and an appliance such as this one lets you make the delicacy at home. The Sunbeam pie maker is capable of making up to four fresh and crispy pies at once and is fitted with non-stick plates, so clean-up is a breeze.

Check it out here.

These are just a few of our Big W kitchen favourites, but be sure to peruse the full section of items online.

Lead Image Credit: Big W