This Medium-rare Brisket Is a Sous Vide Miracle

To achieve a perfect brisket, you generally have had to cook it the heck out of it, at least enough to render out all the fat to make it tender. The result is delicious, but well-done. If you’re looking for a medium-rare solution with all the tenderness and silkiness of a normal brisket, sous vide is the answer. The best part is that the recipe is delightfully hands-off; the worst part is that from the time you read this recipe, you are at least 50 hours away from eating. It’s worth the wait.

Prep is blissfully simple

I’ve previously discussed how briskets are quite large and made up of two parts (the flat and the point), both of which are also quite large. However, most markets sell cross cuts that include a little of both, plus a hefty amount of fat that needs to be trimmed off. This recipe uses a 5-pound cut, but could adjust to any size cut that will fit into the sous vide bag. Regardless of what cut you go with, be sure to trim all the fat down to ¼ inch at most.

Briskets need seasoning, and in particular, they benefit from some salt. The internet is full of complicated rubs and recipes for brisket, but I find za’atar to be a woefully underutilized choice. I liberally applied this spice mix of marjoram, thyme, cumin, coriander, sumac, salt, and sesame seed, all over the cuts of meat, using 6 or 7 tablespoons of it, and then sprinkled an additional 2 tablespoons of table salt over the meat as well.

Occasionally top up the water bath

In many cases when sous viding meat, a sear at the start (or a reverse sear at the end) is required. We’re doing neither. Simply place the meat into the sous vide bag once it’s seasoned, set the temperature to 131°F and let it go for 50 hours. Check every 12 hours or so to ensure the water level is sufficient in the container you’re using.

After 50 hours, take the brisket out and let the bag sit on the counter to rest for 20 minutes. At that point, remove the brisket from the bag and move it to a cutting board. Slice it to ¼-⅜ of an inch, on the bias. Serve it with your favorite grainy mustard and some pickles; I used pickled green beans, but cornichons or pickled red onions would be perfect.

Luxuriously silky and melt in your mouth

All brisket made well is tender, but this was the silkiest brisket I’ve ever had, and perfectly pink through and through. Melt-in-your-mouth is the phrase I kept thinking of, and it was all so very simple to make. It reheats beautifully, even in the microwave.

Sous vide brisket seasoned simply with flaky salt, served with grainy mustard, and pickled green beans and red onions Credit: Amanda Blum

Sous Vide Za’atar Brisket Recipe

Ingredients:

1 5-pound cut of brisket, well trimmed of fat (ask the butcher to do this if you prefer)

6-8 tablespoons za’atar seasoning (or another seasoning mix you enjoy)

2 tablespoons table salt

Trim the brisket of all but ¼ inch of fat, if not already done. Season the meat liberally with the seasoning and salt, rubbing it into all surfaces of the meat. Place the meat in the sous vide bag, and then ensure all air is removed from the bag. Cook at 131°F (55°C) for 50 hours, checking occasionally that the container has enough water. Remove the bag from the water and let sit for 20 minutes. Remove the meat and slice on the bias thinly. Serve with mustard and pickles.