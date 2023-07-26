Hoyts Cinemas Is Bringing Back Tight-Arse Tuesdays, Kind Of

Does anyone here remember tight-arse Tuesdays at your local cinema? Surely some of you do; there’s a whole Reddit thread dedicated to it, after all. Well, whether you remember it or not, you’re about to become better accustomed to the concept of discounted movie tickets on a Tuesday with Ticketek and HOYTS’ new promotion.

Ticketek Movie Tuesdays at HOYTS: What’s the deal?

Movie fans will be glad to hear that HOYTS and Ticketek have combined forces to launch ‘Ticketek Movie Tuesdays’, an offering where folks can nab movie tickets starting at $13 on Tuesdays.

If you’ve been to the cinemas lately, you’ll know that $13 for a movie ticket is a bloody bargain. A standard ticket can cost around $25, so you’re saving about $12 per person. That’s really not bad.

Keen? Here’s how you can claim this offer.

First of all, you need a Ticketek account.

You can then follow these steps:

Simply log into your Ticketek account, then follow the HOYTS link found in the My Account ‘Offers’ section.

Customers will be able to purchase tickets to the movie session of their choice.

For those wanting to purchase in person, tickets are available at HOYTS cinemas’ point of sale by using the Ticketek ‘in-cinema code’.

Ticketek Movie Tuesdays are available at HOYTS as of July 25, 2023. You can read more about the promotion here.

HOYTS’ CEO Damian Keogh shared the below statement about the partnership:

“This partnership brings together two companies synonymous with great entertainment,” Keogh said.

“Ticketek Tuesday movie tickets will start from just $13 each* for standard sessions, with great deals available for Xtremescreen, 3D, D-BOX, and HOYTS LUX sessions as well.

“The savings means people can enjoy movies the way they were intended to be seen, with a movie night that can happen more often.”

Ticketek Managing Director, Cameron Hoy, added:

“Rewarding MyTicketek customers who purchase tickets to a wide range of live events including sport, concerts, theatre, exhibitions and more felt like a natural extension of our business.

“Our Ticketek members are the heart and soul of our organisation, so it makes sense that we reward them through an exciting partnership that brings such value to movie and entertainment lovers across Australia.”

With huge titles like Barbie and Oppenheimer in cinemas right now, the opportunity to grab discounted movie tickets at HOYTS is a pretty juicy offer, so if you’d like to sign up to become a Ticketek member, you can do that online here.

If this promo has you all excited about checking out the hottest movie releases of the year, you can follow along with what’s coming – or currently showing in cinemas – with this nifty little list we prepared earlier.