Here’s How to Get Your Apple Watch Fitness Year in Review

You probably know Apple offers a year in review for Music, and it even has one for Books. But there’s no such thing for Apple Watch, which seems like a missed opportunity. Wouldn’t it be great to see an overview of your entire year? How many miles you walked, calories you burned, workouts you did, and rings you closed? As per usual, when Apple doesn’t offer a feature, a free iPhone app will.

Peak is, essentially, a fitness dashboard for people who love tracking all their workouts and stats. For free, the app will show you a couple of stats, but where it really shines are its fitness tracking widgets that require a paid subscription ($1.99 per month or $14.99 per year). But either way, the app’s special year in review is available for free.

How to find your 2023 Apple Watch Fitness year in review

Credit: Khamosh Pathak

After downloading the Peak app, you’ll need to give it permission to access all your health data. Don’t worry: The app itself does not collect any data, and it won’t leave your device either.

Tap the 2023 in Review banner at the top to see a list of all available stats. The app features workouts, move rings, steps, distance traveled, cycling, total exercise minutes, flights of stairs, skiing, and more. Tap on a stat to see a detailed view, with a graph plotting your journey across the twelve months.

In each stat, and in the main screen, you’ll see a prominent Share button. (What’s a year in review without the ability to share with friends and the internet?) Tap on it, and the app will generate a detailed graphic with your stat. You can choose a particular theme or cycle through it at random. There’s also an option to disable the chart. Then, tap the Share button to save the image to your camera roll, share it on Instagram, or export to your social media app of your choice.

The individual stats are certainly interesting, but the main, single-page “2023 in Review” graphic is the one to save. From the 2023 in Review page, tap Share. Here, you can choose any metric you want to hide. For me that would be skiing, and total calories burned, as I don’t care much about that. Here too, you can choose a theme, or generate one at random. Once you like what you’ve got, tap Share to send it off.