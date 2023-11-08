Here’s How to Nab a Free Cocktail This November to Celebrate Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Get ready to sip and savour the world’s number one classic cocktail, the Old Fashioned, as Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week makes a triumphant return to Australia from Saturday, November 4th until Saturday, November 18th.

For 14 days, more than 40 of Australia’s finest bars will be showcasing their unique twists on this timeless favourite, accompanied by special menus and delicious food pairings.

From Sydney’s beloved Doss House, The Baxter Inn and Chin Chin to Melbourne’s sky-high Strato and local hotspot The Carlton, along with the iconic Caxton Hotel and Foxtrot Unicorn in Perth, and Adelaide’s Nola, these venues are going all out to ensure your Old Fashioned experience is nothing short of something to write home about.

The cherry on top? Your first Old Fashioned is on the house at all participating venues to kick off the week’s celebrations.

To claim your complimentary bev, all you have to do is head over to the event website here, enter your details, locate your favourite participating bar nearby and activate your voucher when you’re there.

“We are so excited to bring Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week back to Australia this year,” Woodford Reserve Brand Ambassador Carmen Hartwich said.

“Apart from the one-of-a-kind events, my favourite part about Old Fashioned Week is seeing the incredible recipes our top bartenders come up with, nodding to the incredible taste profile of our delicious whiskey.”

As if that’s not enough to get you buzzing, the festivities continue into the second week. On Thursday, November 16th, Athens’ top 50 bar “The Bar in Front of the Bar” will take part in an international bar swap, bringing its bold, quirky concept infused with humour and attention-grabbing zero-waste cocktail creativity to Maybe Sammy in Sydney’s The Rocks.

Maybe Sammy will, in turn, head to Athens, showcasing what Australia has to offer in a thrilling exchange of cocktail creativity and international camaraderie.

So, don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to celebrate the Old Fashioned and explore all the offerings of Australia’s food and drink scene. Find a participating bar near you and claim your complimentary Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned for the entire month or until all complimentary Old Fashioned vouchers have been snatched up.

All participating bars are listed below:

Image: iStock

NSW

Chin Chin, Sydney

Baxter Inn, Sydney

Earl’s Juke Joint, Sydney

Fortunate Son, Sydney

Hickson House, Sydney

Doss House, Sydney

Shady Pines, Sydney

Bancho, Sydney

Tokyo Bird, Sydney

Jolene’s, Sydney

Duke of Clarence, Sydney

Cardea, Sydney

Pocket Terrigal, Terrigal

Stitch Bar, Sydney

Jacksons on George, Sydney

VIC

Good Heavens, Melbourne

Roy Hammond, Melbourne

Grainery, Melbourne

THE CARLTON, Melbourne

The Botanical Hotel, Melbourne

Black Kite Commune, Melbourne

Manchuria, Melbourne

Mongkok Tea House, Melbourne

Mazo 128, Melbourne

Strato, Melbourne

SA

Nola, Adelaide

Therapy, Adelaide

Fumo Blu, Adelaide

Fourth, Glenelg 5045

Sol Bar (Skycity Casino), Adelaide

Bank St Social, Adelaide

Memphis Slims, Adelaide

QLD

The Press Club, Brisbane

The Jubilee, Brisbane

Caxton Hotel, Brisbane

Boston Shaker, Sunshine Coast

The Roosevelt Lounge, Gold Coast

Loose Moose, Gold Coast

Bine, Mermaid Beach

Hideaway, Gold Coast

Den Divine, Gold Coast

TAS

The Den, Tasmania

Wrest Point, Tasmania

Sandy Bay Rd, Tasmania

WA

Alfred’s Pizza, Perth

Foxtrot Unicorn, Perth

Edward & Ida’s, Perth

Cheers!

For more information, head over to the official event website here.

Image Credit: Woodford Reserve / iStock