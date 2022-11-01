This Is Where The White Lotus Season 2 Was Filmed, if You Want Your Own Ridiculously Luxe Vacay

Once again, everyone is talking about The White Lotus. This time around, however, we’re travelling to an entirely new location for Season 2 of this show about awful, frustrating, rich people. Welcome to the Mediterranean, amore – we’ve arrived in Sicily.

Now, even if you haven’t watched any of The White Lotus Season 2, there is a good chance you’ve seen clips or photos from the show. And if you have, you may be wondering where this paradise they’re filming from may be? Well, as your resident Sicilian descendant here at Lifehacker Australia, let me give you a quick run-through.

Where was The White Lotus Season 2 filmed?

Taking a quick peek at IMDb’s filming and production credits for The White Lotus, you’ll find that Season 2 has San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily (Italy) listed as the predominant filming location.

For those hoping to live out their own White Lotus Sicily dreams, good news – the San Domenico Palace is a hotel. The former convent from the 14th Century has been taken over by Four Seasons, who made it into the wildly expensive and beautiful accommodation option that you see in the show.

It boasts not only ocean views but views of Mount Etna and Taormina’s amphitheatre.

A little about Taormina, Sicily

Set on the east coast of Sicily in the province of the Metropolitan City of Messina, Taormina is a town that blends ancient architecture with the seaside, killer food and endless panoramic views. It’s frankly my favourite place in all of Sicily (don’t tell my family, they don’t live there).

If you’re considering a visit to this part of Sicily, the key things to see are:

Teatro Antico di Taormina (the amphitheatre I mentioned earlier): This is an Ancient Greek theatre, said to have been built in the third century BC. It’s set at the top of Taormina’s Monte Tauro hill and is still used for concerts now. Seeing the theatre itself is worth the trip, but the views you’ll get from up there are pretty spectacular, too.

(the amphitheatre I mentioned earlier): This is an Ancient Greek theatre, said to have been built in the third century BC. It’s set at the top of Taormina’s Monte Tauro hill and is still used for concerts now. Seeing the theatre itself is worth the trip, but the views you’ll get from up there are pretty spectacular, too. Isola Bella : Translated, this name literally means beautiful island. If you want to say the name in Sicilian dialect it’s Ìsula Bedda. Anyway, this is just a teeny tiny island in Taormina that left me breathless with how striking it was. Go for a swim here, you’ll thank me afterwards.

: Translated, this name literally means beautiful island. If you want to say the name in Sicilian dialect it’s Ìsula Bedda. Anyway, this is just a teeny tiny island in Taormina that left me breathless with how striking it was. Go for a swim here, you’ll thank me afterwards. Corso Umberto I : If you want to catch a glimpse of some more historic architecture, stroll through Corso Umberto I and check out spots like the Chiesa di San Giuseppe and Torre dell’Orologio.

: If you want to catch a glimpse of some more historic architecture, stroll through Corso Umberto I and check out spots like the Chiesa di San Giuseppe and Torre dell’Orologio. Gelato and brioche: This is not a strictly Sicilian dessert, nor is it only available in Taormina, but it’s the first place I ever tasted gelato in brioche, and it’s kind of the perfect place to do so.

Other places to visit in Sicily

If you’re done with Taormina and want to check out some other beautiful parts of Sicily, may I suggest a few more of my favourites? I’ve tried to choose a mixture of beachy, city-based and historic sites because Sicily is filled with all three.

Palermo

Lipari

Mount Etna

Agrigento

Segesta

Castellammare del Golfo

Wherever you choose, you’re basically guaranteed a stunning trip filled with history, culture, nature and incredible food (obviously). Just don’t follow in the footsteps of the White Lotus guests…

