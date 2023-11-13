Everywhere You Can Pre-Order the PlayStation Portal in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Since the launch of the PS5 back in 2020, PlayStation has been churning out new accessories and hardware for its next generation of gaming. The latest has been the PSVR2 headset, which launched earlier in 2023, and now Sony has lifted the lid on its next set of devices, the handheld PlayStation Portal and two new Pulse headsets.

The latest update is that we have release dates and pricing info for the new devices, so read on for all the details you need on the PlayStation Portal and Pulse headphones in Australia.

PlayStation Portal

Image: PlayStation Australia

It’s known that Sony has long been working on a handheld device to accompany the PS5. This has since been revealed to be the PlayStation Portal.

The PS Portal combines the features of the DualSense wireless controller (including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback) with an 8-inch LCD screen that is capable of 1080p and 60fps.

Now, the catch. The PlayStation Portal won’t be a device like the Nintendo Switch, where you can slot in a game card and play on the go. Instead, it is designed for wireless play at home, aimed at gamers who may not always have access to their living room TV or want to play in a room away from their console.

The Portal connects to your PS5 console remotely over Wi-Fi, allowing you to jump from gaming on your TV to gaming on your handheld. It will support games already installed on your PS5 – so you can play the likes of God of War Ragnarok or the upcoming Spider-Man 2 – provided you own them on PS5. However, You won’t be capable of playing PSVR2 titles or games that require cloud streaming.

So, yes, you will still need a PS5 console to use the PlayStation Portal. Think of it as an accessory rather than a singular handheld device.

While other markets will have their hands on the PlayStation Portal shortly, here in Australia, things are delayed somewhat. The good news is that we do have a release date and price for the new PlayStation handheld, which we’ve broken down for you below.

Release date: February 2, 2024

February 2, 2024 Price: $329.95

If you’re ready to put down money for the new PlayStation Portal, here’s where you can pre-order one in Australia:

It’s hard to say whether the PlayStation Portal will induce the same amount of fervour that the PS5 did, but if you want to ensure you get your hands on one, we’d recommend pre-ordering sooner rather than later.

Images: PlayStation Australia

New PlayStation Pulse headsets

Image: PlayStation Australia

In its launch lineup of accessories with the PS5, PlayStation released the Pulse 3D headset to leverage the 3D audio of the new console.

Adding to that lineup of official PlayStation headsets is the Pulse Elite, a new wireless headset that offers lossless audio and comes with a retractable in-built boom mic. It’s also capable of AI-enhanced noise rejection that filters background sounds. A charging hanger is included with the unit.

Along with the Pulse Elite, Sony is introducing the Pulse Explore, the first set of official wireless earbuds for the PlayStation 5.

The Pulse Explore includes dual microphones, is capable of AI noise rejection and offers lossless audio. It also comes packaged with a charging case.

Image: PlayStation Australia

Both new Pulse headsets use PlayStation Link, which is PlayStation’s new wireless audio technology. According to PlayStation, this tech delivers low latency, lossless audio, and easy switching between multiple PS Link hosts like the PS5 and the PS Portal.

You can take a look at the design of the new headsets below.

PlayStation has since confirmed local pricing and availability of the two new Pulse Headphones, which we’ve included for you below:

Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds

Pulse Elite Wireless Headset

Sony has also announced its smaller version of the PS5, named the PS5 Slim; however, there is currently no release date for Australia for that one.

Lead Image Credit: PlayStation Australia