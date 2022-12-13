Your 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up Is Live, Here’s How to Access It

Apart from holidays, one of the things we can look forward to at the end of each year is the yearly summaries. For music fans, it’s Spotify wrapped. For movie fans, it’s Letterboxd year in review. And for (some) gamers it’s PlayStation Wrap-Up.

PlayStation announced on its blog today that PS4 and PS5 owners can now access their 2022 Wrap-Up and reflect in shame, or pride, on how many hours we’ve spent gaming this year.

Here’s a quick guide on how you can view your 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up.

How to access your 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up

To access your summary it’s as simple as visiting PlayStation’s Wrap-Up page and signing in with your PlayStation Network account.

Things appear to be running much smoother this year compared to last when I spent more time playing the mouse and cheese captcha than I did gaming all year.

A reminder that if you’re getting any errors PlayStation says that for users to access their Wrap-Up they must be over 18 years of age, have a registered PSN account in their region, and have played at least 10 hours of games on a PS4 or PS5 console in the last calendar year.

If you’re ticking all of those boxes the issue could also be that you haven’t shared your “full data” with PlayStation on your console, so check your settings.

Once you do have access to your Wrap-Up you’ll be able to see data such as:

How many hours were spent gaming on PlayStation

Hours spent gaming online vs locally

Total days played

How many games played

Top games of the year and how many hours played

How many trophies earned

Number of PS Plus monthly games downloaded

You’ll also gain an exclusive avatar for completing your PlayStation Wrap-Up so it’s worth checking out if you’d like a new profile pic.

PlayStation users will be able to access their wrap-up from now until January 13, 2023.

Feel like sharing your top game of the year? Let us know in the comments.