The Best Deals in Big W’s Black Friday Sales

As Black Friday rolls around all your favourite shops are putting their best foot forward with cheap deals on top products. Big W is no different. The retailer has cut price tags on everything from gaming to home appliances and we’re here to take you through some of the best deals on offer.
Top Big W Black Friday offers
Before we get started you should know that Big W is beating the rush and has its sales running both in-store and online right now. The deals will last until November 27.
Here are some of the highlights:
Big W Tech & Gaming Deals
- PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle – $679
- Xbox Series X 1TB Console – $649
- Laser Outdoor Cinema Bundle – $299
- JVC 23.8-inch Slim Monitor – $99
- JVC 32-inch Edgeless HD LED Android TV – $159
- Apple iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey, 9th Gen) – $447
- Belkin SoundForm Rise True Wireless Earbuds – $109.95
- Logitech G502X Gaming Mouse (Black) – $74.50
- Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series – $19
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – $59
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – $54
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – $54
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5) – $54
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $49
- Gotham Knights (PS5/XBX) – $29
Big W Appliance & Homewares Deals
- Homedics Novo Percussion Massager – $49.50
- Eezee’s Muncheez Microwave Toaster – $29
- Russell Hobbs Attentiv Kettle – $74
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine (Mint) – $279
- Russell Hobbs Attentiv 2 Slice Toaster – $74
- Breville The Easy Air Connect Purifier – $124
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Vacuum & Mop – $499
- Westinghouse 1250W Blender Black – $144
- Tefal Turbo Cuisine & Fry Multi-Cooker 7.6L – $199
- Tontine Washable Australian Wool Quilt (All Seasons) – $105-$109
- Wiltshire Rose Gold Knife Block Set 6 piece – $60
- Wiltshire SmartStack Bakeware 7 piece (Rose Gold) – $45
- Wiltshire Baguette 30-Piece Cutlery Set – $22.50
Additionally, Everyday Rewards members can purchase these items and earn extra points:
- Dyson V8 Plus – $389 + 5,000 bonus points
- UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker – $149 + 5,000 bonus points
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) – $247 + 5,000 bonus points
- Nintendo Switch OLED – $449 + 5,000 bonus points (starting 24/11)
- Delonghi Nespresso Vertuo Next Solo – $149 + 2,000 bonus points
- UE Wonderboom 3 – $96 + 2,000 bonus points
- Spacetalk Loop Kids Smartwatch – $177 + 2,000 bonus points
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum – $299 + 1,000 bonus points
- Ninja Blender Pro with Auto IQ – $89.50 + 1,000 bonus points
- Philips Essential Compact Air Fryer – $89 + 1,000 bonus points
You can browse a full list of items on offer online on Big W’s website.
For other items on sale during the Black Friday weekend this year, keep an eye on our rolling list.
Lead Image Credit: Big W
