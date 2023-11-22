The Best Deals in Big W’s Black Friday Sales

As Black Friday rolls around all your favourite shops are putting their best foot forward with cheap deals on top products. Big W is no different. The retailer has cut price tags on everything from gaming to home appliances and we’re here to take you through some of the best deals on offer.

Top Big W Black Friday offers

Before we get started you should know that Big W is beating the rush and has its sales running both in-store and online right now. The deals will last until November 27.

Here are some of the highlights:

Big W Tech & Gaming Deals

PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle – $679

Xbox Series X 1TB Console – $649

Laser Outdoor Cinema Bundle – $299

JVC 23.8-inch Slim Monitor – $99

JVC 32-inch Edgeless HD LED Android TV – $159

Apple iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey, 9th Gen) – $447

Belkin SoundForm Rise True Wireless Earbuds – $109.95

Logitech G502X Gaming Mouse (Black) – $74.50

Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series – $19

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – $59

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – $54

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – $54

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5) – $54

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $49

Gotham Knights (PS5/XBX) – $29

Big W Appliance & Homewares Deals

Homedics Novo Percussion Massager – $49.50

Eezee’s Muncheez Microwave Toaster – $29

Russell Hobbs Attentiv Kettle – $74

Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine (Mint) – $279

Russell Hobbs Attentiv 2 Slice Toaster – $74

Breville The Easy Air Connect Purifier – $124

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Vacuum & Mop – $499

Westinghouse 1250W Blender Black – $144

Tefal Turbo Cuisine & Fry Multi-Cooker 7.6L – $199

Tontine Washable Australian Wool Quilt (All Seasons) – $105-$109

Wiltshire Rose Gold Knife Block Set 6 piece – $60

Wiltshire SmartStack Bakeware 7 piece (Rose Gold) – $45

Wiltshire Baguette 30-Piece Cutlery Set – $22.50

Additionally, Everyday Rewards members can purchase these items and earn extra points:

Dyson V8 Plus – $389 + 5,000 bonus points

UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker – $149 + 5,000 bonus points

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) – $247 + 5,000 bonus points

Nintendo Switch OLED – $449 + 5,000 bonus points (starting 24/11)

Delonghi Nespresso Vertuo Next Solo – $149 + 2,000 bonus points

UE Wonderboom 3 – $96 + 2,000 bonus points

Spacetalk Loop Kids Smartwatch – $177 + 2,000 bonus points

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum – $299 + 1,000 bonus points

Ninja Blender Pro with Auto IQ – $89.50 + 1,000 bonus points

Philips Essential Compact Air Fryer – $89 + 1,000 bonus points

You can browse a full list of items on offer online on Big W’s website.

For other items on sale during the Black Friday weekend this year, keep an eye on our rolling list.

Lead Image Credit: Big W