Australia Post Is Starting Weekend Deliveries Ahead of Christmas Demand

Christmas is really coming up fast now friends and, as usual, getting your gifts sorted in time is a priority. Shipping time frames can be a deal-ender when it comes to gift buying, particularly if you’re organising something for someone in a different state or country. The good news on that front is that Australia Post has confirmed it will be extending to weekend deliveries in order to get all those Xmas pressies to their recipients in time.

The move has been made in anticipation of an online shopping surge with the upcoming Black Friday weekend sales.

The Saturday and Sunday delivery arrangement is only temporary and will remain in place up until Christmas, assuming volume demands it. The new delivery days begin from this weekend and will be effective in all metro capitals as well as some regional cities and towns.

“We delivered 52 million parcels last December and we’re expecting another huge peak season ahead, driven by the increasing popularity of cyber sales events. As the sales events ramp up and online shopping surges in the lead up to Christmas, our temporary Saturday and Sunday service is just another way we are supporting our customers at the busiest time of the year,” Gary Starr, Australia Post’s Executive General Manager, said in a statement.

Australia Post also confirmed its Christmas cut-off delivery dates saying parcels should be sent by Monday 18 December for most destinations in Australia, or by Thursday December 21 for Express Post. Those sending to or from Western Australia and the Nothern Territory are advised to send by either 15 December or 14 December respectively.

For those sending parcels overseas, cut-off dates vary by country but we’ve broken down the major dates below:

New Zealand – 27 November (Economy Air Letters/Parcels), 7 December (International Standard), 13 December (International Express)

USA – 29 November (Economy Air Letters/Parcels), 6 December (International Standard), 13 December (International Express)

Canada – 27 November (Economy Air Letters/Parcels), 4 December (International Standard), 11 December (International Express)

UK – 28 November (Economy Air Letters/Parcels), 5 December (International Standard), 12 December (International Express)

Major European destinations – 24 November (Economy Air Letters/Parcels), 1 December (International Standard), 8 December (International Express)

China and most of Asia – 23 November (Economy Air Letters/Parcels), 30 November (International Standard), 7 December (International Express)

This means you still have a fair bit of time to get your Christmas mail in order but, as we know, time flies so don’t wait too long!