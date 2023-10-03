These New Games Are Coming to Apple Arcade This Month

In terms of value, it’s tough to beat Apple Arcade. The service costs $7.99 per month following a one-month free trial, or comes as part of an Apple One subscription. Heck, if you bought an Apple device recently, like an iPhone 15, you get three months of Apple Arcade free. But whether you’re rocking your free trial, or you actively subscribe, you’ll soon have four new games to check out.

Apple announced the upcoming titles, which will be launching throughout October. First up is Cut the Rope 3, the latest in the Cut the Rope franchise. The main focus in the announcement is on the adventure element of the game, following the protagonist On Nom and sidekick Nibble Nom exploring the world and discovering new species of “Nommies.” Apple’s cagey with the specifics on this one, but it’s safe to say you’ll play through your fair share of physics-based puzzles. This one comes out on October 13.

Once you’re done with Cut the Rope 3, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition will launch on October 24. You can play as an NBA champ in the MyCAREER mode, earning both fans and endorsements alike. (Of course, you can customize your player with plenty of branded items like shoes, accessories, clothes, and tattoos.) You can play against AI players, build a team of legacy players, or play games courtside that mirror games from the actual NBA season. Plus, you can customize your personal basketball court, and invite friends over to check it out.

As per usual, you can play any Apple Original title on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Any titles labelled “App Store Greats” are only available on iPhone and iPad.