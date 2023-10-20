Sleepy Girl Has Dropped Silk Cases for Boomerang Pillows, And They Are Gorgeous

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While it’s a known fact you should change your bedding every few weeks, there’s a pretty sinister reason behind it: your pillowcase contains a thousand times more bacteria than a toilet seat after just three days. Gross, right? To make matters worse, this bacteria that you’re spending upwards of eight hours a night just lying on is highly transferable to the skin, resulting in clogged pores and big breakouts.

So, outside of ditching your pillow and opting to never sleep again (which was my initial response to this dire information), the best way to reduce your face’s exposure to these nasties is to invest in a 100 per cent mulberry silk pillowcase. Clinically proven to eliminate 99.7 per cent of acne-causing bacteria in just 30 days, it’ll leave you with healthier skin — and best of all — some much-needed peace of mind.

Now, if you're a boomerang pillow lover, the market for anti-acne silk cases is few and far between. And by that I mean, they're hard to find and when you finally do — they're quite expensive. Thankfully, Aussie brand Sleepy Girl has put this problem to bed with a hot, new line of anti-acne pillowcases specially made for boomerang pillows.

Crafted from 100 per cent mulberry silk, all of Sleepy Girl’s patented ‘Bye Bye Acne’ pillowcases are carefully designed to keep your head and neck in a comfortable position while preventing bacteria growth. The natural, soft silk fibre also has the added benefit of preventing hair knotting and frizziness as compared to regular cotton cases.

With 11 different colours and patterns, Sleepy Girl has ensured that you don't have to sacrifice your room's aesthetic for a good quality, comfortable pillowcase either.



To learn more about the benefits of silk pillowcases and see all 11 available shades of Sleepy Girl's boomerang pillow cover range, head here.