This Viral Tiktok Shows Just How Manky Your Cotton Pillow Slip Can Get

We’re told to change our pillowcases often because it’s common knowledge how gunky and gross they can get (even after a mere week of sleeping on it), but according to recent studies, the average pillow has more than 100,000 potentially live yeast and mould colonies seething on its surface. Bet you didn’t know it was that bad, did you?

Among those bacteria are acne-causing bacteria that have been linked to pimples, inflamed skin, and clogged pores. So what’s the solution? Aside from washing your pillow slip at least once a week — an anti-bacterial pillowcase like this one from Silvi.

Silvi pillowcases are among the world’s first silk pillowcases that are treated with anti-bacterial silver and are clinically proven to eliminate 99.7% of bacteria linked to acne, breakouts, and topical inflammation. Not only is it better for your skin, but sleeping on silk also helps reduce breakage and hair drag caused by a regular cotton pillowcase.

If you ever wanted clear proof that silk is better for your skin (and hair) than cotton, just check out this viral TikTok video with over 10 million views.

Yikes!

If that doesn’t make you want to wash the hell out of your pillow slips or officially switch to a Silvi silk pillowcase, then we don’t know what will.

The best part about this particular pillowcase, aside from eliminating 99.7% of bacteria, is that it’s super easy to care for. You only need to wash it every 10 to 14 days and on a cold, delicate cycle.

One of these game-changing pillow slips will set you back around $89 and last up to two years. To ensure you’re completely satisfied with your purchase, Silvi offers a 100-night trial, so if you don’t love your silk pillowcase, you can send it back for a full refund + return postage.

Keen to learn more about the Silvi pillowcase? You can check out the website right here.