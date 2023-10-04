Samsung’s New FE Range Features 4 New Super-Affordable Devices

We’re still a few months away from news on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, but in the meantime, we have gotten news on the company’s FE series of products. Samsung’s FE range is a more affordable option for those who want to experience the flagship devices but are happy not to have all the bells and whistles.

The FE (aka Fan Edition) Samsung devices are designed to be more durable and affordable, making them a good entry point for newcomers. There have been a couple of years between generations, but in 2023, the FE lineup is back.

Samsung’s 2023 FE range encompasses four new devices, including new Galaxy S23 FE phones, tablets and headphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Image: Samsung

Similar to the flagship Galaxy S23, the FE version comes with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display capable of an adaptive 60-120Hz refresh rate. It features three cameras – a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP Ulta-Wide camera and an 8MP Telephoto camera, which is pretty hefty for a mid-range phone. It also features Pro-range features like 8K video, Nightography mode, an IP68 rating and the popular image object eraser.

The phone will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Purple colours, with Orange and Indigo on offer as Samsung exclusives.

The main difference between the flagship phone and the S23 FE is the processor. The S23 FE runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which is a generation behind the main S23 lineup.

So while the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may have many of the same capabilities as the flagship, it remains to be seen whether a lesser processor can handle it as capably.

The price of the Galaxy S23 FE is $999 in Australia.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+

Image: Samsung

Samsung’s answer to the iPad is its Galaxy Tablets, and the two new FE designs are more durable and affordable than ever.

The S9 FE sports a 10.9-inch display while the S9 FE+ has a 12.4-inch display, however, these are LCD panels rather than OLEDs like on the flagship S9 devices. Both have an auto refresh rate of up to 90Hz (which is less than the 120Hz range on the S9) and Vision Booster capabilities that help optimise brightness and colour in outdoor environments. They’re also IP68 certified, meaning they’re built to survive conditions like the bathtub or the beach.

Both tablets come with an S Pen in the box. Pricing starts at $749, with Mint, Silver, Grey and Lavender colour variations available.

Galaxy Buds FE

The last item FE in Samsung’s new range would be the Galaxy Buds FE. These come with a slight redesign of the buds’ shape, sporting the popular wing-tipped shape. Samsung claims a full charge gives you up to 30 hours of battery life with the case, although wireless charging is not an option here.

The Galaxy Buds FE still offer many flagship features like Active Noise Cancellation, 3 in-built microphones and Find My features through the Smart Things app.

The Galaxy Buds FE go for $199 in either graphite or white colours.

All of Samsung’s new Galaxy FE devices will be available in Australia from October 12.

Lead Image Credit: Samsung