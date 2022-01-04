Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Everything Australians Need to Know

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is taking place this week and electronics brands of all kinds are putting their best foot forward. Samsung has taken the opportunity to reveal its new budget smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE.

As the name indicates, the S21 FE (short for Fan Edition) is a lite version of Samsung’s flagship S21 smartphone. Despite its budget-friendly nature, the Galaxy S21 FE has a fair bit going on which helps to make it one of the most affordable smartphones around.

Everything Australians need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specs

Here are the Galaxy S21 FE specs you need to know about:

Display: 6.4-inch FHC Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.4-inch FHC Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Refresh rate: 120Hz (24oHz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode)

120Hz (24oHz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode) Dimensions : 74.5mm x 155.7 mm x 7.9 mm, 177g

: 74.5mm x 155.7 mm x 7.9 mm, 177g Cameras : 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 12MP Wide, 8MP Telephoto, 32MP selfie camera

: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 12MP Wide, 8MP Telephoto, 32MP selfie camera Processor : 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

: 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor Storage: 128Gb or 256GB

128Gb or 256GB Battery: 4,500mAh

4,500mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Water resistance: IP68

IP68 Colours: Olive, Lavender, White, Graphite

You can find out more on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Design and Features

Design-wise the Galaxy S21 FE looks pretty similar to its namesake the Galaxy S21. The design makes use of a contour-cut frame in four colour options – Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite.

Under the hood, the S21 FE uses the same processor as the main S21 series. It also features lightning-fast reaction capabilities with up to a 240Hz touch response rate, which is good news for gamers.

The S21 FE also features a better camera set-up than its predecessor, the S20 FE, with an improved Night Mode, a better selfie camera as well as dual recording capabilities that capture the action in front of and behind you simultaneously.

Price

Easily the hardest hitting part of the S21 FE is its affordable price tag.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE comes in both 128GB and 256GB models with four different colour options, none of which will cost you more than $1100.

Here are the Australian pricing details:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (128GB) – $999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (256GB) – $1,099

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S21 was priced at $1,249 at launch with the S21+ going for $1,459 and the S21 Ultra costing $2,149.

Australian Release Date

The Galaxy S21 FE will be available to purchase in Australia from January 11, 2022.

You’ll be able to purchase it from the Samsung eStore as well as all Samsung retailers and telco partners.

Samsung is also offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 (valued at $219) to anyone who purchases the Galaxy S21 FE from a participating retailer before January 30, 2022.

If you’re wondering when we’ll hear more about Samsung’s next Galaxy S22 smartphone we’ve rounded up all the latest leaks and rumours for you.