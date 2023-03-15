Oporto’s New Bowls Will Save the Bowels of the Gluten Intolerant

I don’t know about you, but I am an absolute fiend for an Oporto burger. But as somebody who is gluten intolerant, I obviously run into some issues with that. Now, Oporto is expanding one of its most iconic burgers, The Bondi, into delicious bowls for us to feast upon.

That’s right, Oporto is adding not one but two delicious bowls to its menu. Those being the Bondi Bowl and the Halloumi and Avo Bowl for all the vegetarian beauties out there.

These two Oporto bowls are joining the existing Pulled Chicken Bowl which was apparently a huge hit in summer. Now, these two new bowls are here to fill your days with happiness and flame-grilled chicken (or halloumi).

As you can probably guess, the Bondi Bowl is basically the bunless version of the Bondi Burger with some added extra goodies like edamame, kale and mixed lettuce. Of course, it’s still got the signature original Oporto chilli sauce.

CEO at Oporto, Samantha Bragg, shared our excitement about the new Bondi Bowl, saying “It’s a perfect bowl when you’re looking for a premium option with that famous Oporto chilli kick.”

For the vegetarians in the room, the Halloumi and Avo Bowl is inspired by the Halloumi and Chicken Burger. It’s got grilled halloumi, creamy mayo, lettuce, and slaw with tomato and capsicum relish. You can also chuck in a veggie patty or grilled chicken if you’re that way inclined.

My mouth is actually watering at the thought of these bowls. Oporto already has some of the best hot chips out of the fast-food restaurants and now there’s even more reason to love it. I’m just praying that there’s a Prego Bowl in the works.

Both the Oporto Bondi Bowl and the Halloumi and Avo Bowl were added to the menu on March 14 and will cost you around $15.95 each.

So what are you waiting for? Go run to your nearest Oporto and get your bowls.