9 Things to Remember Before Watching Loki Season 2

If you’ve been following the MCU at all since it expanded onto Disney+ you’ll know that Loki has been one of the standout series so far. Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god was roped into some multiversal, time variance, shenanigans in the first season, and things are not slowing down when he returns in the MCU’s latest release, Loki season 2.

What happened in Loki season 1?

Image: Disney+/Marvel Studios

Let’s start with a quick refresher on what went down in Season 1. You’ll remember that this version of Loki is alive and well, despite having been murdered in Avengers: Infinity War, due to the time travelling shenanigans in Endgame, that saw the trickster use the tesseract to escape from the Avengers.

However, this move is against the sacred timeline, and Loki is quickly picked up by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which stands to correct anything that goes against the master plan. From there, Loki pairs up with an agent named Mobius to track down an even more nefarious Loki variant who is running amok. This variant turns out to be a female Loki, aka Sylvie.

Here are the cliff notes from the season one finale that you might need going into season 2:

Loki and Sylvie found themselves forming romantic feelings for each other (yes, a version of themselves) and in the season one finale they kissed.

Loki, Mobius and some of the others learned that the TVA agents were in fact kidnapped people from the Sacred Timeline whose memories had been wiped in order to keep the organisation operational.

After learning this information they confronted Ravonna Renslayer, a superior at the TVA who knows of this secret, who escaped through a time door.

Loki and Sylvie travelled to the Citadel at the End of Time to confront He Who Remains, the preserver of the Sacred Timeline. While there they were given a choice. They could take over He Who Remains’ duties and run the TVA the way they want to, by offering the workers their free will and telling them the truth about their identities. OR they can kill him, which will result in all his more dangerous variants breaking free and a multiversal war erupting.

Sylvie did not trust He Who Remains and killed him, despite Loki’s attempts to stop her. She sent him back to the TVA through a TemPad.

The multiverse branches began to splinter from the Sacred Timeline uncontrollably.

Loki arrived back at the TVA but where he went to warn Mobius and B-15, but they did not remember him

The time-keeper statues in the TVA have all been replaced with statues of He Who Remains’ variants.

While not directly related to Loki, something else worth noting is that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduced us to one of these variants, Kang the Conquerer.

What’s Loki up to in season 2?

Image: Disney+/Marvel Studios

Ok, got all that? Let’s see what it all means for Loki Season 2.

As per the synopsis via Disney, here’s what’s happening plotwise in the new season:

“Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates and ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Marvel producer Kevin Wright told us in an interview that things pick up quickly from where they left off in season 1.

“So much of Season 1 thematically is about identity, and our place in the world, or the universe, or multiverse. Season 2 is continuing that exploration, except now under dire circumstances.”

We also know, as per the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, that one of the variants Mobius and Loki will meet is Victor Timely. Wright gave us some insight into this character, saying:

“[He’s] this eccentric inventor, which in the comics is what he is. But he’s also like Kang, and he’s kind of got a scheme going on. We wanted to play him more as an innocent here, but it was very much inspired by those comics and the oddness of a version of this person being from the past, instead of the future.”

Loki Season 2: Clips and trailers

We’ve been graced with a few clips and teasers over the years since Loki’s first season was released. Here are some of the videos you can catch up on.

New and returning characters

Image: Disney+/Marvel Studios

You might be wondering who we can expect to see in Season 2 of Loki, particularly after that finale.

Well, due to the power of the multiverse, many of the same characters and actors are returning for Season 2, including Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie. Owen Wilson (Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), Eugene Cordero (Casey), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15) and Neill Ellice (Hunter D-90) also reprise their roles.

Jonathan Majors also returns in the series as the variants of He Who Remains. The new season was filmed prior to the allegations made against Majors.

As for new characters, Loki Season 2 will welcome the very talented Oscar-winner, Ke Huy Quan, to the cast as a worker at the TVA. Kate Dickie and Rafael Casal are also in the new season.

Where and when to watch Loki Season 2

Image: Disney+/Marvel Studios

The new season of Loki has been on Marvel’s Phase 5 slate for a while now, and it was finally confirmed to release on October 6, 2023.

There are six episodes that will be released weekly on Fridays at 12:00 pm AEDT (note this is a new time slot for the series). They can be streamed on Disney+, which is also where you can catch up on Season 1 of the series if you need to.

Lead Image Credit: Marvel/Disney+

This article has been updated with additional information.