Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’s Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Ant-Man 3 is officially out and it sets things up for a pretty interesting Phase 5 of Marvel. As is the way with all MCU movies, there are a few teasers for fans that are worth waiting for after the credits. If you’ve seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s post-credits scenes and are wondering what they all mean, we’ve gone ahead and broken them down for you.

Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have a post-credits scene?

Before we get into it, there are two after-credit scenes to see in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

One is revealed mid-way through the credits and the other is right at the end after all the credits have rolled.

The film runs for 2 hours and 4 minutes, so time your bathroom breaks accordingly.

This will be the end of the spoiler-free zone so only read on if you want to find out the contents of these post-credits sequences.

What do these post-credit scenes mean?

Ant-Man 3 post-credits scene #1

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduces us to Kang the Conqueror, who also meets his eventual demise in the Quantum Realm.

However, this is not the end for Kang. The Conqueror may be gone but his variants are very much alive and we see quite a few of them in the first post-credit scene.

All of these variants are played by Jonathan Majors and some may look familiar to comic fans. Pharaoh Rama-Tut (one of Kang’s tyrant variants) and Immortus (a neutral variant who oversees timelines) both appear, as well as a high-tech variant who may be the Scarlet Centurion.

Throughout the movie, Kang the Conqueror explains that he was exiled to the Quantum Realm by someone. Seemingly it was a decision made by his other variants who have come together like this in a location outside of space and time.

The three variants discuss how the Conqueror has been killed by an Avenger and share their concern that the heroes messing with the multiverse could ruin what they’ve built.

To discuss the matter further, all the Kang variants have been summoned. A Council of Kangs, if you will.

Ant-Man 3 post-credits scene #2

The second post-credits scene shows us another variant of Kang and also ties directly into Loki season 2.

The scene sees Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his TVA friend Mobius (Owen Wilson) attend a presentation about time in the 19th century. The man presenting is Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors).

While Mobius comments that Timely doesn’t look dangerous, Loki is adamant that he is.

In the comics, Victor Timely is also a disguise for Kang Prime (aka Kang the Conqueror) who travelled back in time after the Avengers forced him to flee.

Victor Timely returns from the future and uses his advanced tech and intellect to found the city of Timely, Wisconsin. Hidden within the city is a Chronopolis, which allows Kang access to other timelines that he’s conquered, but it sits outside the timestream and is undetectable.

This means Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could be teasing that Loki season 2 will deal with Kang Prime’s return and the Chronopolis.

Majors has already played one Kang variant in Loki, as the mysterious He Who Remains, but it seems he may now have a big role to play in Season 2 as well, before he stars in Avengers 5.

Judging by these Ant-Man 3 post-credit scenes, we're certainly entering the Kang Dynasty.