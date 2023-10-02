How to Watch Google’s Pixel 8 Event

With Apple’s iPhone 15 event now old news, its time to turn to the next big-thing in smartphones: the Pixel. Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, in addition to other hardware and software announcements, on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Here’s how you can watch along.

What will Google reveal at Made by Google 2023?

While most smartphone announcements are leaked ahead of time, Google’s the one who did the leaking this year. The company has offered sneak peaks at the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, showing off their designs as well as some new AI features such as live translation and photo editing (although the company acknowledges some of these features work on older Pixels, too). In addition, Google has shown off the Pixel Watch 2, and the newest version of Pixel Buds, but only in design. We’ll need to wait until the announcement to know exactly what’s new.

Sneak Peek at Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro

How to watch the Made by Google event

Google will begin the event at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) on Oct. 4, live from New York City. Most of us, however, can tune in via the Made by Google livestream. Just head to this page shortly before the event, and it will automatically begin the stream when the event goes live.