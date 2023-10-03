7 Diaries, Planners and Journals That Will Help Your Get Shit Together in 2024

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Being organised is a lot less daunting when you have a diary or planner that you love. While the calendar on your smartphone is efficient and can be easily synced with other devices, keeping a physical book and being able to flip through the pages to see what you’ve done for the past weeks, months, or years is satisfying.

You don’t even need to use your diary or planner for scheduling appointments or keeping track of meetings if you prefer to use technology. Lots of people prefer to use their diaries for setting goals, writing poems, drawing pictures, or even just writing about what happened during their day. What matters most is being able to get your thoughts on paper so you can look back at them later on.

If you’re looking to get organised or start journalling next year, here’s our list of the best diaries and planners for 2024 and beyond.

The best diaries and planners in Australia for 2024

MiGoals 90-Day Progress Journal

Image: MiGoals

If you’re looking for a journal rather than a dated diary, this 90-Day Progress Journal from MiGoals is the perfect book to kickstart your new habits or achieve goals that you never thought you could.

It has a variety of features, including to-do lists, goal review pages, daily spreads and nightly prompts to help you keep on task and reduce procrastination.

This soft cover journal comes in an A5 size, so you can easily put it in your bag for goal-tracking on the go.

MiGoals is a diary company based in Australia that specialises in planners and journals of all kinds, perfect for organising 2024 and beyond.

Hobonichi Techo 2024

Image: Hobonichi

The Japanese diary and planner, Hobonichi Techo, is branded as a Life Book rather than a diary. It’s convenient thanks to its size, customisable, and comes in a variety of languages.

We’ve written about it previously and outlined the different ways it can be used, the different sizes and varieties you can get, and why it’s such a fantastic piece of stationery for any desk.

The 2024 versions of the planners and diaries have just gone on sale, and both the books and book covers are known to sell-out fast, so make sure you get it while you still can.

Joy 2024 planner

Image: Papier

Papier is the ruler of the diary game. It makes stunning, high-quality diaries every year with designs that cater to everyone’s taste. Joy is your standard diary — it comes with daily, weekly and monthly overviews, space for your to-dos, smooth pages and a little ribbon marker to find your place with ease next time.

The spiral-bound planner is easy to use as a journal, or to do more arts-and-crafts style planning, while still being a great organisational tool.

You can also choose to add some personalisation if you want to make it your own or as a nice touch when gifting it to a loved one.

The 6-Minute Success Journal

Image: urbestself

From the makers of the 6-Minute Journal comes the 6-Minute Success Journal.

These 2024 planners are designed to help you set and achieve focused but relaxed goals each year. On each page, it calls attention to mindfulness and encourages you to reflect on what you’re grateful for, what you want to focus on and what you’re looking forward to. Each week even comes with a habit tracker, so you can build good ones and unlearn bad ones.

So, if your New Year’s resolution was to be better, smarter and humbler, this is the diary for you.

Image: Clever Fox

These Clever Fox diaries have over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. It’s completely date-free, which is ideal if you totally forgot you were given one at Christmas and then decided to revamp your life mid-year.

Each planner comes with three colourful ribbons to help you navigate, an elastic band to keep it sealed shut, a loop to keep your pen in place and 150 colourful stickers you can use to decorate it with to your heart’s content.

Skyline 2024 Planner

Image: Kikki.K

If you’re looking for a simple 365-day diary with little fuss, grab the Kikki.K A5 Skyline 2024 planner. You can fill in some pages to get a glimpse at what’s to come, write to-do lists or even record mini memories in the spaces set aside for certain days.

It’s currently available in three colours: black, emerald, and rose quartz. You can also shop gift packs where you’ll receive an assortment of pens, tote bags, gallery pads and notepads with an A5-sized 2024 planner if you want the most bang for your buck.

Moonology Diary 2024

Image: Yasmin Boland

Bestselling astrology and moonologer Yasmin Boland is back with her new 2024 diary. To help you become more in tune with the moon, the Moonology Diary is full of pages that will inspire and guide you towards the life of your dreams.

Inside this diary, you’ll learn how to become attuned to the energies of key events, keep track of the moon, write down your wishes and watch them come true throughout the year. This moon diary is one of the bestselling diaries in all of Australia and is sure to sell out fast in 2024 (as it does every year), so make sure you don’t miss out.

