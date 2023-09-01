Lady Gaga x Cotton On Is Not Only Cute, But the Proceeds go Towards Youth Mental Health

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends and fellow Lady Gaga fans, boy do we have some damn good news for you. Our Mother’s latest collaboration with Cotton On hit shelves today (September 1), and 100 per cent of the net proceeds go to her Born This Way Foundation which supports youth mental health.

The two organisations have come together to create a range of limited-edition products which will be available online and in select stores from now until October 10. The range includes a bunch of cool pieces like caps, T-shirts, tote bags, stationery, and a denim jacket. These all feature designs that reflect the Born This Way Foundation’s mission of supporting youth mental health and working with young people to build a kinder, braver world. And of course, it’s Lady Gaga-approved!

“We’re honoured to partner with Cotton On Foundation for our first global campaign amplifying our mission to build a kinder, braver world together,” said Lady Gaga, Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation. “We are constantly working to uplift the stories of young people worldwide, and through this partnership, we invite everyone to practice kindness and learn how to better support one another. Our research tells us that kindness is one way we can support each others’ mental health.”

How good?!

Together, they’re aiming to raise five million (USD) for global mental health — and by purchasing anything from the range, you’ll be helping too. “We hope this partnership will accelerate the delivery of tangible resources, skills, and grassroots support necessary to build kinder, braver communities that value and improve mental health,” said Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation.

Let’s take a look at what’s on offer, shall we?

Born This Way Foundation Cap

Born This Way Foundation Cap, $30

Considering we’re heading back into summer, the Born This Way Foundation Cap would be a cute addition to your beach bag!

Born This Way Foundation Tee

Born This Way Foundation Tee, $30

If you’ve already got Cotton On’s classic t-shirts lining your wardrobe, why not add this cutie to your growing collection? Don’t worry, if you’re someone who’s prone to spilling your morning coffee down your front, it comes in black too.

Born This Way Foundation Denim Jacket

Born This Way Foundation Denim Jacket, $130

If you manage to get your hands on one of these epic denim jackets, just know that it doesn’t come covered in buttons — you’ll have to collect those — but it does come with a few.

Born This Way Foundation Tote Bag

Born This Way Foundation Tote Bag, $5

If you’re a tote person (hi, me) you’re going to want to get your hands on the Born This Way Foundation Tote bag. You can choose from a black or cream design so you can pair it with your new tee.

Cotton On is also selling a bunch of different bundles where you can get your hands on a variety of the Born This Way Foundation items. If you’d like to check out those, head here.

You can also learn more about the Born This Way Foundation here.