How to Vote Early in the 2023 Referendum

In October, Australians will go to the polls to vote on an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament, in what will be the first referendum in 24 years. Voting for the referendum will be run in a similar way to an Australian election. If you’re wondering how to vote, we’ve broken down the options for you.

Who can vote in the referendum?

Similar to an election, voting in a referendum is compulsory for Australians.

If you’re registered on the electoral roll you’ll need to vote, and if you’re not registered but are an Australian citizen over the age of 18, you can enrol to vote with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) here.

How to vote early for the referendum

As always, there are a number of ways to cast your vote, including via postal vote, in-person at a polling centre or over the phone.

If you’re unable to get to a voting centre on polling day, which is Saturday, October 14, you have some options for pre-polling. That is provided you are eligible, which the AEC determines as someone who is:

outside the electorate where you are enrolled to vote

more than 8km from a polling place

travelling

unable to leave your workplace to vote

seriously ill, infirm or due to give birth shortly (or caring for someone who is)

a patient in hospital and can’t vote at the hospital

has religious beliefs that prevent you from attending a polling place

in prison serving a sentence of less than three years or otherwise detained

a silent elector

has a reasonable fear for your safety or well-being.

For those who are overseas during voting day, polling centres will be available at the majority of Australian Embassies, Consulates and High Commissions in cities around the world. If you can’t reach one of these it’s recommended you apply early for an overseas postal vote.

Postal voting is another option for voting in the referendum, provided you apply early enough and satisfy the eligibility requirements. Postal vote applications are not yet open for the 2023 referendum but will be open until October 11.

To apply for a postal vote online you’ll need a form of identification like an Australian driver’s licence or passport, or you can pick up a paper form from an AEC office which you must sign and return to the AEC either by post or uploading it online.

After you receive your postal vote you can vote at any time but must complete and sign it prior to 6:00 pm on voting day and then mail it back to the AEC as soon as possible. Ballots must be received before 13 days after voting day to be counted.

Mobile voting will be available for those who are unable to get to a polling place and is offered for some residential care facilities and remote areas of Australia.

Telephone voting, meanwhile, is reserved for those who are blind or have low vision.

You can also vote in person at early voting centres, which are currently being finalised by the AEC. Early voting will begin on October 2 in the Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia, and will open on October 3 in the ACT, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

If you’re available to vote on October 14 you’ll need to go to a polling centre between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm to cast your ballot and perhaps pick up a democracy sausage.

What is different about this voting day?

While the process of voting in a referendum is similar to that of voting in an election, there is a key difference.

Instead of numbering a ballot with your preferences, the paper will instead hold a question which will be:

“A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?”

In the blank box provided, you will then need to write either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to cast your vote. You will need to physically write the word, do not place a tick or cross in the box because it will disqualify your vote.

The referendum will need to achieve the national majority in order to pass, that is more than half of the formal votes cast are for ‘Yes’ in at least four states.

You can find more information in the official guide to the 2023 referendum here.