Aussie Broadband’s Fastest NBN Plans Just Got Cheaper

Aussie Broadband is making it a smidge easier to justify treating yourself, with a set of timely discounts that make the provider’s fastest NBN plans easier to afford.

The first cab off the rank here is Aussie Broadband’s NBN Superfast Unlimited plan. Ordinarily priced at $129 per month, this plan includes unlimited data, typical evening speeds of 250Mpbs and upload speeds of 21Mpbs.

The kicker here is that if you sign up for this plan and use the code SPEED20 at checkout, Aussie Broadband will knock $20 off the price of staying signed up for the first six months. Essentially, you’re looking at a discounted rate of $109 per month and $120 in savings all up.

While it’s only going to be available to those with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection, you’re free to shop around and shift to a different provider once the honeymoon is over.

For a comparison of how this plan sits relative to the other NBN 250 options out there, check out the widget below.

If you long for even faster download speeds and don’t mind paying a little more money to get it, Aussie Broadband is running the same promotion when it comes to the NBN Home Ultrafast Unlimited plan. Ordinarily priced at $149 per month, this plan includes unlimited data, typical evening speeds of 600Mpbs and upload speeds of 42Mpbs.

As with its NBN 250 counterpart, using the code SPEED20 at checkout will save you $20 on the price up for the first six months. Instead of $149 per month, you’re looking at a discounted rate of $129 per month for the first six months. This offer ends on 31 October 2023.

For a sense of how this plan compares to some of the other cheap NBN 1000 plans out there, check out the widget below.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Lead image credit: Aussie Broadband/Netflix