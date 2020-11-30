Aussie Broadband Is Taking $30 off Its NBN 1000 Plans Until Midnight Tonight

Just when you thought the sales were over, Cyber Monday has hit with a bang. Joining in on the action, Aussie Broadband has slashed prices on both its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, which is great news for anyone looking for a lightning-fast connection. The catch is you’ll need to get in quick.

Until 11:59PM tonight, you’ll be able to get $30 per month off NBN 1000 plans for the first six months when you use the code CYBER30, bringing the cost down to $119 per month. It gives you unlimited data with no contract terms, so if you decide you wanna ditch the plan when the six-month discount is up, you can do exactly that.

NBN 1000 plans are available to all fibre to the premises (FTTP) connections and to 7% of hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connections.

When it comes to other providers, you’re looking at $129 per month as the cheapest plan, but that only comes with 3 terabytes of data. I doubt anyone needs more than that for a home internet connection, but if you’d rather not worry about limits, Aussie Broadband’s deal is great value.

If you’d rather opt for an NBN 250 plan, you can get $20 per month off with the code CYBER20, bringing the price down to $109 per month. Again, you get unlimited data and no lock-in contracts.

NBN 250 plans are available to all FTTP connections and to 70% of HFC connections.

For comparison, there’s a bit of competition around that price point, so you’ll be looking at the typical evening speeds to set them apart. According to Aussie Broadband’s website, its typical evening speed for NBN 250 is 222Mbps, putting it above the alternatives.

Be sure to get in quick if you’re keen, as the deals are only running until midnight tonight. Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 and NBN 50 deals, however, will be running until December 4. Read more about those here.

