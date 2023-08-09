8 Games That Are Perfect for Xbox Newbies

So you’ve got an Xbox. Maybe it’s the first time you’ve owned one, or maybe you’ve successfully encouraged someone to cross over to Microsoft’s walled garden. Either way, Xbox’s library of content is both excellent and daunting in terms of its size and quality. If you’re looking for some games that are perfect for Xbox newbies, here are some picks from the catalogue that are pretty perfect.

The best games on Xbox for new players

Forza Horizon 5

Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 absolutely challenges Gran Turismo for the best racing game. Plus, the latest instalment, Forza Horizon 5, is absolutely stunning on the Xbox Series X/S.

The game takes place in the stunning landscapes of Mexico and is constantly adding new vehicles and options to its catalogue. Recently there was even a Barbie collaboration!

Minecraft

Xbox Game Studios

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Minecraft. It’s the game that all the kids (and many adults) are playing these days, thanks to its open sandbox style that allows you to build to your heart’s content.

It’s ideal for gamers of any skill level; just beware, you may not want to put it down.

FIFA 23

EA

If the Women’s World Cup has ignited within you a hunger for sport, you can’t go past FIFA 23.

It’s the ideal game for sports fanatics with varying difficulty settings for all player levels, plus it features our very own Matildas captain, Sam Kerr, as a character in the game.

Overcooked 2

Image: Team 17

If you’re looking for a co-op game to play with friends, Overcooked 2 is one of the best. The controls are simple enough that anyone can pick it up and play, as long as you can handle the pressure of cooking dishes in some pretty quirky restaurant locations.

Gang Beasts

Xbox games. Image: Boneloaf

Similar to Overcooked, Gang Beasts is a fun party game to play with friends, this time in the brawler genre. You’ll select from a range of doughy ragdoll characters and force them through over-the-top environmental hazards that rely on physics to survive. Your objective is to be the last one standing, but how you achieve that is up to you.

Sea of Thieves

Xbox games. Image: Rare

This one comes highly recommended by our team, and it’s obvious why. Sea of Thieves allows you to live out your pirate fantasy as you sail, fight and loot your way around the seven seas. Little is a ship without its crew, and so is this game, which is best played cooperatively with friends.

Quantum Break

Xbox games. Image: Remedy Entertainment

For the narrative-driven action-adventure fans out there, Quantum Break is one that can’t be missed.

Featuring a stellar cast that includes the likes of Shawn Ashmore, Lance Reddick and Aiden Gillan, Quantum Break is built on an intriguing sci-fi premise that sees two superpowered beings attempt to defeat each other before time tears itself apart. Your in-game choices will impact the narrative with plenty of rich characters and dramatic turns to dive into.

Halo

Xbox games. Image: Microsoft

Halo may not be the most entry-level for players who are new to FPS, but it is an Xbox essential. The sci-fi shooter has been exclusive to Xbox consoles since it began and has continued to evolve with each iteration.

You can take your pick of Halo games on Xbox Game Pass, but the Halo: The Master Chief Collection (which collates the first six games) is a good place to start.

These are just a few games that should help you get started on your journey with Xbox – and the best part is that they’re all available as part of Xbox Game Pass, meaning you don’t have to fork out for them all individually.

Be sure to keep up with our list of monthly game releases and keep an eye out for all the other titles hitting Xbox this year.