Women’s World Cup: Which Teams Are in the Quarter Finals?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has landed in Australia and New Zealand in July 2023, and people are bloody well excited.

If you’re hoping to keep across this huge sporting event as it unfolds, here is everything you need to know.

Who is hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

In case you missed the mention above (slash all the talk), it has been confirmed that Australia and New Zealand would host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Hell yeah!

World Cup games will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney in Australia and in Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington, New Zealand.

Women’s World Cup: When did the event kick-off?

The Women’s World Cup began on July 20 and will run through to August 20, 2023.

The first match kicked off at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Which teams are playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

There are 32 nations competing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Australia and New Zealand get an automatic entry as hosts.

Here are the groups that have been set:

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

USA

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

Korea Republic

We’re officially done with the Group Stage of the competition, and the knockout stages are here. So which teams are performing best? Here’s where we’re at right now.

Round of 16 games

The Round of 16 will kick off on Saturday, August 5. Here are the game times to know about:

Switzerland vs Spain: August 5 at 3:00 pm ( Spain 5 – Switzerland 1)

August 5 at 3:00 pm ( – Switzerland 1) Japan vs Norway: August 5 at 6:00 pm ( Japan 3 – Norway 1)

August 5 at 6:00 pm ( – Norway 1) Netherlands vs South Africa: August 6 at 12:00 pm ( Netherlands 2 – South Africa 0)

August 6 at 12:00 pm ( – South Africa 0) Sweden vs United States: August 6 at 7:00 pm (Sweden 0 – USA 0, Penalties: Sweden 5 – USA 4)

August 6 at 7:00 pm (Sweden 0 – USA 0, Penalties: – USA 4) England vs Nigeria: August 7 at 5:30 pm

August 7 at 5:30 pm Australia vs Denmark: August 7 at 8:30 pm

August 7 at 8:30 pm Colombia vs Jamaica: August 8 at 6:00 pm

August 8 at 6:00 pm France vs Morocco: August 8 at 9:00 pm

The Women’s World Cup Quarter Finals

The Quarter Finals follow on Friday, August 11. Here are the games we know about so far:

Spain vs Netherlands: August 11 from 11:00 am

August 11 from 11:00 am Japan vs Sweden: August 11 from 5:30 pm

August 11 from 5:30 pm TBD vs TBD: August 12 from 5:00 pm

TBD vs TBD: August 12 from 8:30 pm

The Semi-Finals follow on Tuesday, August 15, and the Grand Final of the Women’s World Cup will be played on August 20.

How can I get tickets to the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

If you’re keen to watch these matches in the flesh, you can keep an eye on FIFA’s ticket sales here. Past sales events have sold incredibly well, but you can still keep an eye out for opportunities to land seats in the future – limited though they may be.

Where can I watch games at home?

If you’re wondering where you can watch the event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s FIFA World Cup matches live.

Additionally, Channel 7 has acquired the Australian free-to-air rights to the competition. From July 20 until August 20, 15 key matches – including the opening match, Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals and the Final – will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus, with Seven’s matches also available to stream on-demand via 7plus.

If you want a full guide to all the ways you can watch games live in Australia – check out our write-up on that here.

For those interested in knowing who the main competition for the Matildas is, here is a breakdown of the nations that have won the title most times.

USA (4)

Germany (2)

Norway (1)

Japan (1)

What is Australia’s FIFA ranking?

In terms of competitive ranking, according to FIFA, Australia’s Matildas are currently set in 13th place. The USA, Sweden, and Germany hold first, second and third place presently.

We’ll keep updating this piece with additional news as it becomes available, but until then, why not check out our write-up on the Disney+ series Matildas: The World at Our Feet.

