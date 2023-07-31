4 New Video Games You Need to Play in August

August marks the beginning of a storm of big game releases that fill out the back half of the year, with inclusions like FromSoftware’s new Armored Core game and a couple of Aussie-made indie titles including Moving Out 2 and Stray Gods.

Let’s check out what’s being released this month.

What new video games are coming out in August 2023?

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Release date: August 10

Aussie studio Summerfall Studios releases its debut game this month with Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. The game is exactly what it says on the tin with a wicked cartoon animation style and a massive voice cast that includes the talent of Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey, Troy Baker and more.

Pre-order it now

Moving Out 2

Release date: August 15

Anyone who has ever moved house will understand how stressful that is and the game Moving Out aims to turn that process into an equally stressful (but also fun) game.

In the sequel, Moving Out 2, the game introduces online co-op and cross-play modes, plus a bizarre range of new locations that removalists will need to navigate together.

Pre-order it now

Immortals of Aveum

Release date: August 22

EA’s major new first-person shooter is Immortals of Aveum, which allows players to master different types of magic as a weapon to fight in the Everwar and save the realms.

Pre-order it now

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Release date: August 25

Coming off the huge success of Elden Ring, all eyes are on FromSoftware’s next game, a return to the popular Armored Core franchise.

In Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, players can assemble their own mech creations and put them to use with a mix of ranged and melee combat attacks.

Pre-order it now

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring lists of the best games to buy every month of the year.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in August? Let us know in the comments.

This article has been updated to reflect the new titles released in August 2023.