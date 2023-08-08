Tinder Shares the Secret to a Perfect Profile

We’ve been swiping for more than 10 years now, but understanding how to craft the perfect Tinder profile is an art few people have been able to master. Sure, we’ve shared the odd tip here and there, but according to our pals at Mashable, Tinder has finally revealed what the ‘ideal’ dating app profile looks like – so pay attention.

Per Mashable, Tinder has given singles a guide to building better dating app profiles by showcasing examples made for famous artworks. Here, the ‘art’ of the perfect profile is demonstrated for ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring,’ ‘Mona Lisa,’ and ‘The Woman In Gold.’

Tinder profile examples

What you need to know when it comes to building perfect Tinder dating profiles is that the app sourced research via agency Opinium that reviewed the preferences of 1,000 singles aged 18 – 24 in July 2023, and the key findings were as follows.

It’s worth noting this is seemingly U.S. data, but it’s still interesting to see.

Keep your profile concise: According to this research, Tinder bios should be between 15 and 45 words long.

Be clear: Using your bio or the Relationship Goals feature to communicate what you're looking for is a habit some 45 per cent of respondents preferred.

Tell us what you're into (not like that): The research suggested that more than 50 per cent of respondents liked when potential matches shared their interests and hobbies in their bio.

Choose your photos wisely: Tinder suggests that you use four to five photos that give a sense of your personality. Additionally, overly-edited pics do not go down well.

What not to do:

In terms of turn-offs, respondents shared that they weren’t into bad spelling and grammar in Tinder profiles. Additionally, negative attitudes will get a left swipe. Around 35 per cent of folks shared that listing out your turn-offs will lose you dates.

What do you think? Do these Tinder dating profile rules make sense to you? Let us know in the comments below.

