From the ‘Situationship’ to Gaming Dates, Here Are the Biggest Tinder Trends of 2022

Another 12 months of swipes, dates and potential romances have passed us by, and Tinder has taken a moment to reflect on the dating trends that have emerged over the past year. Across 2022, Tinder profiles have shown some clear trends, highlighting the kinds of interests singles are leaning towards right now. Here are the most interesting learnings from the Year in Swipe report.

Tinder’s Year in Swipe: what we’re seeing on profiles right now

To find these trends, Tinder reviewed the profiles of users and compared results from Jan 2021 – Oct 2021 and Jan 2022 – Oct 2022.

Most popular interests on Tinder profiles

Cafe hopping Shopping Sushi Fashion Yoga Brunch Instagram Astrology Disney Dancing

Fastest-growing interests on Tinder profiles

Sneakers Sushi 90s kid Anime Camping BBQ Trying new things Street food Football Road trips

What tunes are singles digging?

Top Spotify tracks listed on Tinder profiles included:

‘As it Was’ by Harry Styles ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ by Encanto ‘Bad Habit’ by Steve Lacey ‘Me Porto Bonito’ by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone ‘First Class’ by Jack Harlow ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber ‘Running up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ by Kate Bush ‘Pushin P’ by Gunna, Future, Young Thug ‘Glimpse of Us’ by Joji ‘Super Gremlin’ by Kodak Black

Social causes making an appearance on Tinder profiles

4x increase in ‘climate change’

4x increase in ‘feminism’

3.5x increase in ‘LGBTQ+ rights’

84% increase in ‘activism’

37% increase in ‘voters’ rights’

Star signs that like to flex their zodiac identity

Leo Scorpio Cancer Taurus Libra Gemini Aquarius Aries Sagittarius Virgo Pisces Capricorn

Other trends worth knowing about in the world of Tinder dates

There was a long list of other interesting trends that emerged throughout 2022, Tinder’s Year in Swipe suggests.

Reportedly, the ‘situationship’ as a relationship status has grown in popularity with singles. Tinder reports that there was a 49 per cent increase in people adding ‘situationship’ to their profiles this past year. Apparently, people are increasingly finding it to be a fun and casual way to get to know potential partners.

The parking symbol ‘P’ emoji has been rebranded to ‘Pushin P’, and it was found to be the most popular emoji used on Tinder profiles. Red flag and gaslighting emojis were also trending over the year – pushing conversations around unhealthy behaviours in dating.

Dinner dates saw a dive in popularity, being replaced with ‘walking’, ‘video games’, ‘gigs’ and ‘festivals’ as dating activities instead.

Additionally, sober dates continue to be increasingly popular. Tinder shared that over 25 per cent of singles on the app say they drink less on dates now and that 82% of Aussie members claim on their Tinder profiles that they don’t drink or only drink occasionally.

Traits that singles want in a date include clarity about what they want, good hygiene, loyalty, respect and open-mindedness. Similarly, a shared interest in social issues seems to be broadly pretty popular, with 75 per cent of daters “looking for a match who is respectful of or invested in social issues”.

What do you think? Do you relate to the dating trends on Tinder profiles? If not, maybe check out our list of the best dating apps to see if another swiping service suits you better.