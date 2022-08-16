Freshen Up Your Rental With Kmart’s DIY Range

As if Kmart couldn’t get any better, they’ve now launched an affordable DIY decorator range that will let you become the renovation superstar you were always meant to be. If you’ve got some bland white walls in your rental that you can’t paint or nail things into, then Kmart’s new range gives you the opportunity to add some flavour to your home without breaking the bank, or the walls for that matter.

Kmart’s new DIY range is perfect for those who love a little project or who feel the need to makeover their space with products ranging from floor and wall tiles, vinyl floor covers, wallpaper, furniture and décor paint (including terrazzo paint chips), curtains, blinds and on-trend handles that you can use to spruce up some old furniture.

A lot of home renovation options cost a lot of money, and with things getting more and more expensive, Kmart’s DIY range couldn’t have come at a better time. With a bunch of different colours, textures and styles, you can transform your space and maybe even make it look as though the work was done professionally.

How do you use the DIY range?

If you’re wondering how to go about installing the DIY range, Kmart has uploaded some handy videos on their YouTube channel to help guide you along.

Check out how easy it is to apply their floor tiles.

If you’re reading this staring at your blank, sad wall, see how easy it is to transform them into something stylish with Kmart’s DIY wallpaper range that doesn’t require any glue.

Where can you buy the Kmart DIY range?

Now that you’re convinced you’re going to be the next contestants of The Block, where can you get Kmart’s DIY decorator range?

Well, my friends, you can head straight over to your local Kmart store or check the range out online.

While you’re there, why don’t you check out some of their August living range to make your home boujee on a budget?

Happy renovating, folks!