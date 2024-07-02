When Is the Matildas vs Canada Game and How Can I Watch It in Australia?

It’s all football all day right now, with a heap of exciting tournaments to watch, but right now, we’ve got the Matildas’ next games front of mind. After the excitement of Matildas vs China PR, we’re looking forward to the next game in the football team’s calendar. Here is everything you need to know.

When is the next Matildas game?

When are the Matildas playing next? (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Matildas came out victorious in their international-friendly game against China PR on Monday, June 3, landing a 2-0 score in the end. The event also acted as a farewell for the legendary Lydia Williams, who was playing her final home game.

The girls have one more final game before they make their way to France for the 2024 Olympics. The match is an international friendly between Australia and Canada (our old rivals from the Women’s World Cup). The game is taking place on Sunday, July 14.

The team lineup for the friendly game is still to be announced.

What time is the Matildas vs Canada 2024 game?

The Matildas’ next match is taking place in Marbella, Spain, so be prepared for an early wake-up call.

In local times, the match will start at:

Sunday, July 14 at 5:00 am AEST

Sunday, July 14 at 4:30 am ACST

Sunday, July 14 at 3:00 am AWST

When are the Matildas’ Olympic Games matches?

The next game after the international friendly that the Matildas need to prepare for is their first Olympic game against Germany on July 26, 2024.

ICYMI, our girls have qualified for the Olympic football tournament and will be competing in Group B against the USA, Germany and Zambia.

The full line-up of confirmed Matildas games in the Paris Olympics is as follows:

Matildas vs Germany: July 26, 2024

Matildas vs Zamibia: July 29, 2024

Matildas vs United States: August 1, 2024

What time is the Matildas vs Germany game?

Get your alarms ready, football fans. The Olympic Games leg for the Matildas is going to be an early one. Game one is set for kick off at 3.00 am AEST on July 26, 2024.

What time is the Matildas vs Zambia game?

Similar to the Germany match, the Matildas game against Zambia is set for 3:00 am AEST on Monday, July 29.

What time is the Matildas vs USA game?

The final game in the first group stage sees the Tillies face off against their nemesis, the USA. As all the games are being played at 7:00 pm local time in Paris, this equates to another 3:00 am AEST start in Australia.

Where are the Matildas playing next?

The upcoming Matildas vs Germany Paris Olympics game will be played at the Stade de Marseille. Matildas vs Zambia will be played at Nice Stadium and the first Olympic game between the Matildas and the United States is also at Stade de Marseille.

Where can I watch the next Matildas games?

When are the Matildas playing next? Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

The Australia vs Canada friendly match featuring the Matildas will be streamed live and exclusively on Paramount+. At this stage it does not seem that there will be a free-to-air option to watch the game, meaning a Paramount+ subscription will be necessary to tune in. This caused a lot of uproar with the recent Socceroos matches so we’ll have to wait and see if a free TV option is added closer to the time.

If you’re planning to tune in to watch the Matildas’ Olympic journey live at home, you’ll be able to do so on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport.

You can read more about that here.

Who is playing in the Matildas Olympic squad?

The starting lineup for the Matildas’ Olympic games has been announced, and it features a lot of familiar faces.

Here’s the full list:

Mackenzie Arnold

Ellie Carpenter

Steph Catley

Kyra Cooney-Cross

Caitlin Foord

Mary Fowler

Katrina Gorry

Michelle Heyman

Clare Hunt

Alanna Kennedy

Teagan Micah

Clare Polkinghorne

Hayley Raso

Kaitlyn Torpey

Emily van Egmond

Cortnee Vine

Clare Wheeler

Tameka Yallop

Notably, Aussie darling Sam Kerr will not be playing as she recovers from an injury.

What does the Matildas Olympics kit look like?

The Australian Olympic Team revealed the uniforms for the 2024 Games back in March, with goalkeeper Lydia Williams modelling the white, green and gold look that the Matildas will be serving during their matches.

What were the Matildas’ results in the Olympic qualifying matches?

Over the past nine months since the Women’s World Cup, the Matildas have been competing in the Olympic Qualifying Asia rounds against a group of teams in a round-robin style. The team has since scored enough points to qualify for the Olympic games, but the scores for the matches can be found below.

Australia v Iran (2-0, Australia)

Australia v Philippines (8-0, Australia)

Australia v Chinese Taipei (3-0, Australia)

Australia v Uzbekistan: Final Round 1 (3-0, Australia)

Australia v Uzbekistan: Final Round 2 (10-0, Australia)

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images; Robert Cianflone/Getty Images