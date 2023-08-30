Here’s What We Know About Apple’s Next iPad Pro

Apple is gearing up to announce a range of new products on September 13, including the new iPhone 15. But could it also mean we’ll get a glimpse at the next iPad Pro? Everyone is waiting for the seventh-generation iPad Pro, so let’s dig into all the facts and rumours about the next Apple tablet.

Image: Apple

Design

The predominant rumour that has been circling the iPad Pro 7th Gen is that it will feature a new OLED screen, rather than the Liquid Retina display. This would be a significant upgrade in display quality as OLED panels use self-emitting pixels and don’t require a backlight, therefore providing richer colours.

Display analyst Ross Young shared this information saying OLED screens will likely be outfitted to 11-inch and 12.9-inch Pro models and that they will be capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The other prevalent rumour circulating, as per TechRadar, is that Apple could go big with the next iPad Pro and release a larger model, somewhere between 14-16 inches, which would make the device even more like a laptop.

Specs

It’s expected that Apple will introduce the M3 chip later this year, which could be included in the next iPad Pro. This will be a TSCM 3-nanometer chip which will improve efficiency and performance.

Features

Image: Apple

While most of the iPad Pro’s features will likely remain the same – or be announced within the next iPadOS update – there are some rumours about new accessories.

In Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter (via MacRumors) he outlined that an updated version of the Magic Keyboard could make the iPad Pro even more similar to a laptop set-up, thanks to a larger trackpad.

iPad Pro (7th Gen) Release date

Considering the most recent iPad Pro was released in October of last year, rumours suggest it is unlikely we’ll see it at Apple’s September event. The iPad Pro doesn’t have a consistent release date in Apple’s calendar and most leakers think it will probably be a 2024 release.

Watch this space for more updates on the 7th Gen iPad Pro as they’re announced!