What to Expect at Apple’s May Event

WWDC 2024 might be Apple’s big software event, but it’s not the only announcement the company is making this spring. It turns out Apple also has an event planned for May, and while there are no official details, it seems pretty obvious what this one’s all about: iPads.

When is Apple’s iPad event?

Apple’s new event, dubbed “Let Loose,” will kick off Tuesday May 7, at 7 a.m. PT (12:00am AEST Wednesday May 8 in Australia). That’s an early start for the Cupertino-based company, which usually holds events at 10 a.m. PT, or 1 p.m. ET.

It isn’t the first time in recent memory the company has deviated from this timing, however. For its “Scary Fast” Mac event in October, which launched the M3 line, Apple begun its prerecorded event at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. PT). I suppose 10 a.m. PT is now reserved for major events, like WWDC and iPhone announcements.

Like “Scary Fast,” the “Let Loose” event will be prerecorded, and will be hosted on apple.com.

What will Apple reveal during its iPad event?

Apple hasn’t confirmed any of the events details, but it seems likely it’ll be all about iPads. The logo for the event is someone holding an Apple Pencil, “painting” the iconic Apple logo. Not to mention, iPad rumors have been in circulation a lot over the past couple of months.

As for specifics, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims Apple will refresh the iPad Pro line with the latest M3 chips, a larger iPad Pro display, as well as a new OLED display, a first for the iPad. Apple may also launch new Magic Keyboards, specifically with larger trackpads.

If you’re more of an iPad Air fan, you’re in luck: Gurman says Apple is also refreshing the Airs, this time with its M2 chip as well as two size options: a 10.9-inch (the standard option for the iPad Air), and a 12.9-inch, the current size of the larger iPad Pro. Apple isn’t likely to bring OLED to the iPad Air (I guess they think OLED is a “Pro” feature), but some rumors say the company is outfitting the Airs with mini-LED, really the next best thing to OLED.

Mini-LED displays have thousands of local dimming zones to finely control the contrast of the display, so the darker areas of the image seem pitch black. It can’t match OLED, which allows all pixels to turn off if they need to, and the tech does suffer from “blooming,” where some light bleed will surround elements on screen, but it creates a much better contrast than the traditional LED displays found on the current iPad Airs.

In any case, right now is probably a bad time to buy an iPad.