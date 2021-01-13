Say Hello to the Satisfyer ‘Love Triangle’, the Smartest Sex Toy Going

Those of you who are into the world of tech will likely know at this point that the Consumer Technology Association’s annual trade show, CES is currently underway for 2021.

Each year, as a part of the event, CES Innovation Awards are given to consumer technology products that are considered outstanding in design and engineering. These will range from everything from AI-based dog collars to apps that can customise lipstick to suit your skin tone, and everything in between.

There’s also a fair amount of innovation in the sex toy space, which is quite exciting to keep across.

This year, we’ve seen the drop of wearable technology to aid people with penises last longer in bed (something we’ve written about before) and sex toys from Lora DiCarlo that heat up in order to give you a little more comfort down there. Sex toy brand Satisfyer has also walked away with a couple of innovation nods.

Satisfyer has been awarded the title of CES Innovation Award Honoree for both its Satisfyer Love Triangle toy and its accompanying app.

The Love Triangle toy (great name) has been recognised for its sleek design, compact size and power. According to the CES website, “the Satisfyer Love Triangle combines Satisfyer’s award-winning air-pulse technology with deep vibrations to create simultaneous stimulation”.

This baby has been designed with a fitted cap, which makes hygienic storage much easier – and it keeps the product discreetly packaged. Honestly, it could be a headphone case.

For tech lovers who want more control of their toys, the Love Triangle is also Bluetooth-enabled, allowing users to pair it with the free Satisfyer Connect app – which was also named an Innovation Award Honoree for its range of languages (it even includes Klingon); multiple features for up to four products at any one time, and its ability to sync devices with a partner “so everyone experiences the same thing simultaneously”.

The sex toy’s app also allows you to “convert music into new stimulation experiences” and you can use its voice input to influence vibration through speech if you wish.

It’s a party.

You can grab the Satisfyer Love Triangle from $49.99 on Catch.com.au right now. The app is free on the App Store and Google Play.