You Can Save Up to $750 on DeLonghi Coffee Machines, but Not for Long

If you’ve spent more than five minutes looking up new coffee machines, then you’ll know that DeLonghi’s offerings don’t come cheap. So when a big sale comes around, we’re not going to say no to grabbing one of these appliances at a relatively cheaper price – especially when it involves saving up to 58 per cent off the brand’s famous coffee machines.

These sales include both Nespresso pod machines if you’re looking for a simple way to make your morning cup, and more traditional machines if you consider yourself a homemade barista. If you’re all sorted for a coffee machine, or prefer to face the world decaffeinated (tell us your secrets), there are a few more kitchen appliances on sale as well. These range from kitchen essentials like toasters and kettles, to slow cookers and deep fryers.

Here are all the DeLonghi coffee machines and kitchen appliances that are currently on sale. However, you’ll need to be quick, as these sales are only set to last until the end of this week.

The best DeLonghi coffee machine sales

As a bonus, if you purchase any DeLonghi Nespresso coffee machines that are on sale, you can also receive a $60 Coffee Credit or $100 Coffee Credit. You’ll need to redeem this bonus gift through Nespresso here.

Alternatively, if you buy one of the non-Nespresso coffee machines, you’re able to redeem a bonus gift pack directly through DeLonghi here. Depending on which model of machine you purchase, this gift pack can include two 500g bags of Signature coffee beans, a Coffee Canister and a set of glasses.

If you’re not sure which coffee machine is worth your time, we were particularly big fans of the Eletta Explore. In a review written by Lifehacker Australia’s Managing Editor, Stephanie Nuzzo, she declared it “basically everything a lazy coffee lover could ask for”.

You can check out a guide to Lifehacker Australia’s favourite coffee machines here.

Other DeLonghi kitchen appliance sales

