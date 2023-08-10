Home Loans, Savings Accounts and Credit Card Deals That’ll Give Your Wallet a Break This August

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may have kept interest rates on hold in August 2023, but that doesn’t mean we can all rest easy. Inflation is still on the high side, and the cost of living is putting pressure on everyone’s budget. In times like these, it’s more important than ever to carefully compare financial products before you commit, whether you’re buying a house, saving up your money, or hacking rewards points.

Low-interest home loans

Even if the RBA’s hiking spree appears to be on hold for the time being, higher interest rates are still putting pressure on Australian households. Homeowners and investors are struggling to afford higher repayments, which are eating into household savings and forcing earlier property sales.

What’s more, some banks and mortgage lenders have been raising their home loan interest rates out of cycle from the RBA, and pulling back on the cashback deals and special offers that they previously used to encourage homeowners to switch. This may leave first home buyers and existing borrowers facing the fixed rate cliff needing to carefully compare alternative home loan options to help ensure they can afford their repayments.

One place to start is to look at some of the lowest home loan interest rates in August 2023, though you should also compare the fees, features and other benefits of any mortgage before signing on the dotted line.

Some of the lowest rates on RateCity at the time of writing include:

Savings accounts that beat inflation

Higher interest rates are often a problem for people with loans, but can be a boon for people with savings. The higher the interest rate on your savings account or term deposit, the more interest you may be able to earn on your deposited money, growing your wealth faster and bringing you closer to your savings goal more quickly.

Also, after an extended period of low interest rates, the past year of hikes is finally bringing savings account interest rates above Australia’s rate of inflation. This means that for the first time in literally years, it may be possible to receive more in interest on your savings than you’ll effectively lose to inflation, keeping your money from going backwards. And if inflation continues to fall while the cash rate is kept on pause at 4.10%, savers may continue to come out on top.

Some savings accounts that are higher than the monthly inflation rate of 5.4% as of June 2023 include:

Bank account Max rate (when conditions are met) Max balance for Max Rate ME Bank HomeME 5.65% $100k ING Savings Maximiser 5.50% $100k Bank of Queensland Future Saver (Ages 14-35) 5.50% $50k MOVE Bank Growth Saver 5.50% $25k

Credit card reward points

We haven’t forgotten about the cost of living – it’s hard not to. And it’s not all anecdotal, either – the numbers don’t lie.

Australia’s total credit card bill grew to more than $17.77 billion last month, showing that many of us are putting more of our expenses on the plastic and finding it harder to clear our balances. Borrowers who are struggling with credit card debts could have several options to consider, such as using a balance transfer card or even a debt consolidation loan to put your interest costs on hold until your card is paid off.

Credit cards also offer other rewards, such as points that can be redeemed for travel benefits and much more. If you’re a points hacker who wants to make the most of credit card bonus reward points and similar offers, just be sure to check the terms and conditions first to make sure you’re not leaving yourself and your money in a vulnerable position.

Some of the top credit card sign-up bonus reward points deals include:

