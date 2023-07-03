‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

The Least Messy Way to Cut a Watermelon

Claire Lower

Published 2 hours ago: July 3, 2023 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:cooking
foodwatermelon
The Least Messy Way to Cut a Watermelon
Photo: Claire Lower, Shutterstock

There is no wrong way to eat a watermelon, but the slicing and dicing can be tailored to suit your needs and desires. If you’re enjoying the melon by yourself, go ahead and slice it in half to create a “bowl,” then scoop out the insides with a spoon. But if you’re feeding a crowd — particularly a young crowd — consider the baton method.

This serving suggestion isn’t exactly new, but it’s worth bringing up now, just as watermelon cravings are peaking. Cutting the melon into neat sticks allows little hands grab and eat them with ease, and without getting sticky watermelon juice all over little faces (or everything else).

You can watch the editor-in-chief of Cook’s Illustrated, Dan Souza, demonstrate the method on Instagram and in the video above, but all you’ll need to do it yourself is a knife — preferably a serrated one. Cook’s Illustrated found that a serrated knife works even better than a chef’s knife, because, “its long blade can cut through a watermelon in one go and its pointy teeth grip the thick, slippery rind, helping to hold the watermelon steady.”

Start by washing the outside of the watermelon to make sure you’re not dragging any harmful bacteria on the surface of the rind into the flesh. Slice the watermelon in half length-wise using a gentle sawing motion while holding the melon steady with your non-dominant hand.

Place one half cut side down on a cutting board and make 1 1/2-inch slices along the length of the melon half. Rotate the melon 90 degrees and repeat, again making 1 1/2-inch slices along the width of the melon to form batons.

Grab a baton by the rind and pull it up and away from the rest of the melon, then season as you desire. I’m partial to Maldon salt and Tajín, but I hear some people like theirs with yellow mustard.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.