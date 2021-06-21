Why Is Everyone Putting Mustard on Watermelon?

Another day, another TikTok food trend; this time we’re putting mustard on watermelon, and we’re not even high. I’m not sure who made the first watermelon mustard video (I think it was this person), but I know that Lizzo made the most popular one.

In this recent episode of “Is It Bussing or Is It Disgusting?” Lizzo drizzles yellow mustard on juicy watermelon and eats it, and seems rather perplexed. Having now tried the combination myself, I understand — and relate to — her bewilderment.

As Joel notes at the beginning of this taste test, this pairing isn’t as wild as some of the stuff we’ve put in our mouths for the sake of entertainment (and, to a lesser degree, education). Sweet things often taste good with acidic things, and yellow mustard is one of the tangiest, least pungent mustards you can purchase.

But, unfortunately, the snack doesn’t feel complete. It tastes like watermelon and mustard — there is no sum that is greater than the parts. It is not revolting, or even unpleasant, but the application of French’s (or, in my case, the Kroger brand French’s dupe) did not elevate the watermelon-eating experience for me.

You know what does elevate the watermelon-eating experience? Salt. And Tajin, which has salt, chilli, and acid in the form of dehydrated lime, which combines with the juices and sugars from the watermelon to create a complete, fully finished bite. Emboldened after a good salting, Joel and I dashed and sprinkled a variety of other seasoning blends onto the bright pink melon, just so you’d come away from our video with some actionable and delicious watermelon eating strategies (and so we could eat more melon).

Joel and I each had our favourites, which you’ll have to watch the video to see, but plain ol’ regular salt is hard to beat. (As a long-time melon salter, I was not at all shocked, but it’s nice to have my preferences validated every once in a while.)