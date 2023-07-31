5 Unexpected Maple Syrup Recipes You Should Try This Week

Maple syrup is a natural sweetener that is pretty much synonymous with breakfast pancakes at this point.

The syrup is harvested from Maple trees in Canada – during ‘tapping season’ when frozen maple sap begins to thaw after winter – and eventually makes its way onto your breakfast.

But what you may not realise is that maple syrup is actually far more versatile than we give it credit for being. It can be used in a whole lot of cooking, both sweet and savoury, and the folks at Maple from Canada have shared a bunch of recipes with us here to highlight just that.

If you’re keen to see your maple syrup work a little harder than usual, test out one of the below and let us know how you go!

Maple syrup recipes to try out at home

maple syrup in glass bottle on wooden table

Vietnamese beef, maple syrup and coconut stew recipe

Prep time: 00:20 | Cooking time: 02:30 | Serves 4

What you’ll need for your maple syrup stew:

4 garlic cloves

3 red onions

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 sticks of lemongrass

4 star anise

1kg beef shin

1-2 tsp dried chilli flakes

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground turmeric

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 1/2 cups beef stock

1 1/2 cups coconut milk

2 ripe tomatoes

2 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp pure maple syrup (preferably amber syrup for its rich taste)

To serve:

1/2 bunch fresh mint

1/2 bunch fresh basil

2 limes

Steamed rice

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 150C. Peel and finely slice the garlic and peel the onions and slice into thin wedges Place a large casserole pot or saucepan on a medium low heat and add the garlic and onions with a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil Crush the lemongrass a little in a pestle and mortar and add along with the star anise. Fry for 5 minutes Cut the beef into 3-4cm chunks, removing any large bits of fat or sinew and toss with the chilli flakes, cinnamon, turmeric and a good pinch of salt and pepper until well coated, then add to the pan and fry for 5 mins until browned Stir in the tomato purée, then pour in the stock and coconut milk. Chop the tomatoes and add to the pan, along with the fish sauce and the maple syrup. Bring to the boil, cover with the lid and place in the oven to cook for 2 hours or until the beef is tender Turn your oven up to 180C, remove the lid and cook for a further 30 minutes, until rich and creamy Serve the beef over hot steamed rice and garnish with freshly torn basil, mint and lime wedges for squeezing over

Maple lamb pie recipe

Prep time: 00:30 | Cooking time: 02:20 | Serves 4

What you’ll need for your maple lamb pie:

3 tbsp olive oil

500g diced lamb

1 red onion, chopped

1 glass red wine

3 tbsp pure maple syrup (preferably dark syrup for its robust taste)

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

500g potatoes, peeled, cubed

2 carrots, peeled, sliced

3 tbsp tomato paste

4 tbsp gravy powder

1 beef stock cube

4 cups water

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

2 tbsp cornflour

1 puff pastry sheet, ready rolled

1 egg, lightly beaten

Salt and pepper, to season

Directions:

To make the filling

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the lamb. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a plate. Heat the remaining 2 tbsp of oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes or until soft. Add the potatoes, carrots, rosemary and thyme. Cook for 5 minutes or until browned. Add the wine, maple syrup, tomato paste and gravy powder. Return lamb to pan then add stock cube, water and Worcestershire sauce. Increase heat to high. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer, covered, and stir occasionally for 2 hours or until the lamb is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Combine cornflour and 2 tablespoons of cold water. Add to the mixture. Simmer for 1 minute. Remove from heat and cool.

For the easy version of the maple syrup pie

Preheat oven 180°C. Grease a 4 to 5cm deep, 20cm (base) pie dishes. Pour the lamb mixture into the dish the line the puff pastry on the top. Brush the pastry with the beaten egg then bake for 20 minutes.

For the hard version of the maple syrup pie

Preheat oven 180°C. Place one circle of puff pastry dough on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread the lamb filling evenly over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border bare. Press the charm into the filling. Moisten the border with cold water, position the second circle of dough over the filling and press around the border with your fingertips to seal well. Using the back of a table knife, scallop the edges by pushing into the dough (about ¼- to ½-inch deep) every ½ inch or so. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Bake for 40 minutes.

Cauliflower and tofu maple korma recipe

Prep time: 00:30 | Cooking time: 00:45 | Serves 6

What you’ll need for your maple syrup korma:

For the korma sauce

1/2 cup blanched almonds

2 tbsp pure maple syrup (preferably golden colour for its delicate flavour)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 green chilli, finely chopped

15g fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tbsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

2 cups water

For the cauliflower and tofu

350g hard tofu, cubed

1 cauliflower, cut into florets

1 tbsp pure maple syrup (preferably golden colour for its delicate flavour)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 bunch of spring onions, chopped for garnish

Directions:

For the korma sauce

In a food processor, blend almonds, maple syrup and salt and pepper together until smooth In a pan, heat olive oil and fry onion, garlic, chilli and grated ginger until soft. Add ground cardamom, coriander, cumin and turmeric and cook for a further 5 minutes Add the contents of the pan to the food processor and blend together for 60 seconds Transfer korma sauce to a saucepan, add water, stir and simmer on a low heat to warm through

For the cauliflower and tofu

In a bowl, toss cauliflower florets and cubed tofu together in maple syrup and olive oil Transfer to a baking tray, season with salt and pepper and oven roast for 20 – 25 minutes until tofu is golden brown and cauliflower is cooked through Into serving bowls, ladle the warmed korma sauce over the roasted cauliflower and tofu Garnish with chopped spring onions and serve with rice

One pan maple syrup, butternut pumpkin and pancetta pasta

Prep time: 00:10 | Cooking time: 00:40 | Serves 4

What you’ll need for your maple syrup pasta:

1/2 butternut pumpkin

4 rosemary sprigs, leaves picked

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely sliced

8 slices pancetta, finely sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp chilli flakes

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp pure Canadian maple syrup (preferably amber syrup for its rich taste)

4 cups vegetable stock

250g dried pasta

60g parmesan, finely grated

Salt and pepper, to season

Directions:

Carefully remove the skin from the squash and cut into 2cm chunks. Roughly chop the rosemary leaves Place a large saucepan or casserole (big enough to fit all the ingredients) on a medium – low heat and add a good drizzle of olive oil Fry the pancetta and garlic for a couple of minutes until just golden then stir in the chopped rosemary leaves, butternut squash, chilli flakes and cinnamon Fry for 4 – 5 minutes, until the squash is a little golden. Drizzle over the maple, fry for a couple more minutes till sticky and pour over the stock. Bring to the boil, then turn the heat down a little and simmer for 3 minutes When the squash feels about half cooked stir in the pasta. The stock should just cover the pasta, but if not add a splash more boiling water Season generously, reduce the heat and cover the pan. Cook for a further 8 – 10 minutes – you want the pasta to be al dente so check the packet instructions When it is ready, remove the lid, turn up the heat and continue to cook for a minute or two to reduce the stock – it shouldn’t be soupy, but still a little wet, the pasta will absorb this as it cools Add most of the parmesan and more black pepper. Taste and tweak the seasoning Wait for 2 – 3 minutes to absorb more of the liquid off of the heat and give it a few more stirs, until silky and glossy. Then serve with the remaining parmesan over the top

Vegan chocolate and maple syrup fondant recipe

Prep time: 00:15 | Cooking time: 00:15 | Serves 4

What you’ll need for your chocolate and maple syrup fondant:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

60g dairy-free butter

60g maple sugar

1 banana, mashed with a fork

1 tbsp maple syrup (preferably golden for its delicate flavour)

30g dark chocolate

60ml almond milk

60g self-raising flour

3 tbsp cocoa powder

1 pinch of salt

1 tbsp vanilla paste

Directions: