What’s the Difference Between Red, White And Brown Onions?

What’s the deal with white onions? I don’t think I’ve ever seen a recipe that explicitly called for them. And yet there they are, in every Aussie supermarket. How are they different? What do people use them for? What is the meaning of life?

The following infographic from MyFood Blog has all the answers you’re looking for. (Well, maybe not the last one.)

What’s the difference between red, white and brown onions?

As the MyFood Blog notes, white onions are a milder variant. Like the red or ‘Spanish’ version, they are a good choice for salads and other meals that require raw, uncooked onion. Brown onions, meanwhile, have a more pungent flavour and are best suited for cooking. Here’s the infographic!

The accompanying blog post also recommends the following prep tips to keep the tears away:

Refrigerate: an hour before you plan to get slicing, pop your onions in the fridge. Slicing a cold onion is a surprisingly effective technique for keeping those tears away.

an hour before you plan to get slicing, pop your onions in the fridge. Slicing a cold onion is a surprisingly effective technique for keeping those tears away. Rinse: it may sound like a strange idea, but try peeling under cold, running water to prevent the eye ‘sting’ that prompts those tears.

it may sound like a strange idea, but try peeling under cold, running water to prevent the eye ‘sting’ that prompts those tears. Cut: use a sharp knife to do your slicing and dicing, and ensure you don’t slice too close to the onion’s ends, as this is where many of the ingredient’s ‘irritants’ can lie.

You can read a more detailed guide on how to cut onions without crying here. Incidentally, there are plenty of other types of onion not covered here, including chives, shallots, button/baby onions and leek. Thankfully, these versions are less likely to cause tears.

And if you want to start cooking with some of the above onions, here is a sweet guide to caramelising them at home.

