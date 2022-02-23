How to Make a Pretty Healthy Satay Chicken Burger at Home

In exciting news for peanut butter fans everywhere, Mayver’s has partnered up with former Bachie and fitness expert Sam Wood in an effort to highlight the many diverse (and healthy) recipes at your fingertips when working with the spread. As a part of the campaign, Wood has shared a recipe for a satay chicken burger that his family personally loves to dig into on the regular.

Combining fresh greens, chicken, peanut butter and flavour-filled elements like tamari and chilli, this satay chicken burger recipe is a tasty mid-week option that’ll take you no longer than half an hour to prepare.

If you’d like to learn how to make the simple and protein-rich dish at home, here’s the recipe for you to test out for yourselves.

Sam Wood’s Satay chicken burger recipe

Time: 30 minutes | Serves 1

What you’ll need:

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

120g chicken breast

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 sourdough bread roll

1/3 cup baby spinach

1/3 Lebanese cucumber, shaved into ribbons

½ tomato, sliced

Satay Sauce:

1 tbsp Mayver’s Crunchy Peanut Butter

½ tbsp coconut milk

1 tsp tamari, or soy sauce

½ tsp raw honey

½ small red chilli, minced (optional)

¼ lime, juiced

Directions for satay chicken burger recipe:

Heat the olive oil in a pan and add the chicken breast. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 5 minutes on each side, until cooked through. Cut the roll in half and place the bottom half on a plate. Add the spinach, cucumber and tomato. Combine the satay sauce ingredients in a bowl. Once cooked, add the chicken to the burger. Top the chicken with the satay sauce and close the burger with the other half of the roll to serve.

